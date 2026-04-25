Ben Affleck Steps Out Solo After Transferring Mansion Share to Jennifer Lopez

Actor Ben Affleck was seen in Los Angeles following the finalized transfer of his share of the $61 million marital mansion to ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. The move signifies a desire for a clean break after their divorce and places Lopez in line to receive any profits from the property's sale.

Ben Affleck was spotted enjoying a solo outing in Los Angeles on Friday evening, attending a play likely featuring one of his children. This appearance follows recent news regarding his finalized divorce from Jennifer Lopez and a significant adjustment to their property settlement.

Affleck has reportedly transferred his entire stake in their former $61 million marital mansion to Lopez, effectively relinquishing any claim to profits from its eventual sale. The couple, who married in July 2022 and separated in April 2024, had been attempting to sell the Beverly Hills estate since July 2024, initially listing it for $68 million before reducing the price to $60 million.

Legal documents reveal a recent amendment to their divorce agreement, stipulating that Lopez will be solely responsible for all expenses related to a future sale, including commissions and taxes. Sources indicate that Affleck 'gave up' his share of the property 'for free,' prioritizing a clean break from Lopez.

This decision comes as both stars have moved on with new real estate ventures – Affleck purchasing a $20 million home in Pacific Palisades and Lopez acquiring a $21 million property in Calabasas. Despite Lopez continuing to reside at the Beverly Hills mansion during renovations on her new home, Affleck’s move signals his desire to fully disentangle himself from their shared assets.

The property was briefly taken off the market in January, with moving trucks observed at the estate, though the nature of the activity remains unclear. The amended property settlement was signed by Lopez on March 31 and Affleck on April 1, solidifying the transfer of ownership. Affleck’s casual appearance on Friday – sporting a navy blue bomber jacket, jeans, and sneakers – contrasted with the high-stakes financial dealings surrounding the property.

He shares three children, Violet, Fin, and Samuel, with his first wife, Jennifer Garner, and was likely attending an event related to their activities. The situation highlights the complexities of high-profile divorces and the often-significant financial implications involved. While the sale of the mansion remains pending, Affleck’s decision to relinquish his share demonstrates a clear intention to move forward independently.

The couple’s relatively swift divorce process, finalized in January 2025 after Lopez filed in summer 2024, underscores a mutual desire to resolve their differences and pursue separate paths. The focus now shifts to Lopez’s ability to successfully sell the property and realize any potential profits





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