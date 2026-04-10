Ben Affleck Transfers Beverly Hills Mansion Stake to Jennifer Lopez Amid Divorce Settlement Adjustments

New court filings show Ben Affleck has handed over his interest in the Beverly Hills marital mansion to Jennifer Lopez, as the exes finalize their property settlement post-divorce. The agreement indicates Lopez will be solely responsible for future sale expenses of the property. The mansion was originally purchased in May 2023 for $60.85 million. The transfer is part of the couple's continuing financial disentanglement.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are navigating the complexities of their post-divorce life, with recent legal filings providing insights into their handling of their former marital home in Beverly Hills. Court documents reveal that Affleck has apparently transferred his entire interest in the sprawling mansion to Lopez, signaling a significant step in untangling their financial affairs.

The couple purchased the lavish estate in May 2023 for $60,850,000, and their attempts to sell it have been marked by price reductions and delays, reflecting the challenges of the current real estate market. This transfer of ownership occurred as part of an amended property settlement, originally filed when their divorce was finalized in January 2025. This 'Stipulation and Order' filed on April 9th, modifying specific terms of their estate. The revised agreement stipulates that Lopez will bear sole responsibility for all expenses related to any future sale of the Wallingford Residence, including but not limited to broker's commissions, taxes, and closing costs. The timing of the actual relisting of the property remains unclear. Lopez signed the updated agreement on March 31, followed by Affleck on April 1, which many see as a clear indication that he has relinquished his stake in the property. Sources suggest that Affleck effectively 'gave up' his share of the compound, potentially allowing Lopez to reap any profits from the eventual sale. \The Beverly Crest estate, with its impressive 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, was taken off the market on January 26, 2026. Prior to this, the property was initially listed for $68 million, significantly above the original purchase price. However, multiple price cuts were necessary, culminating in a listing of $52 million. An insider revealed that Affleck was eager to sell the property to fully sever ties with Lopez, as the extended association was, for him, a difficult task. The property's time on the market has also been reflective of the market conditions and other factors, including the high-profile nature of the owners. Both stars have since moved on with their respective real estate ventures, with Affleck purchasing a $20 million bachelor pad in the Pacific Palisades in August 2024. This new home is conveniently located near his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Lopez, meanwhile, acquired a $21 million home in Calabasas in February, after the finalization of the divorce. While renovations were underway at her new residence, she continued to reside at the Beverly Hills mansion, which she is remodeling to her personal preferences. This ongoing project reflects the couple’s approach to adjusting to their new lives, marked by the financial and personal considerations in the aftermath of their separation. \The divorce between Affleck and Lopez was finalized in August 2024, on their second wedding anniversary. This separation marked a significant turning point in both of their lives. Affleck and Lopez’s divorce and related matters, including the handling of their marital assets, continue to be followed by the media. The legal documents and real estate transactions provide a tangible look at the couple’s process in separating their assets and moving forward with their individual lives. Affleck shares three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, while Lopez has fraternal twins from her previous marriage. Both are now navigating their new realities and making adjustments to reflect this change. The current legal actions, the real estate market conditions, and the personal dynamics involved have led to multiple changes regarding the sale of the house. Lopez and Affleck's handling of the sale and the subsequent decisions about their new properties reveal not only their financial situations but also their ongoing lives following their divorce





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