Ben Nevis Named Scotland's Most Littered Tourist Attraction

Ben Nevis, Scotland's highest mountain, has been named the most littered tourist attraction in Scotland, according to a new study. Three Scottish locations, including Loch Lomond Shores and Edinburgh Zoo, were named among the UK's worst for litter. The study analyzed TripAdvisor reviews to identify the most littered cultural and historical sites.

Topping the list for Scotland is Ben Nevis in the Scottish Highlands. The highest mountain in the British Isles, Ben Nevis also came in at number three on the overall UK list. The summit of Ben Nevis rises 1,345 meters above sea level and is climbed by more than 150,000 people every year. Many visitors bring food and drink along with them to fuel their hike. Currently, there are 2,657 reviews of Ben Nevis on TripAdvisor. According to BusinessWaste.co.uk, several of these warn others to take their litter home with them. One TripAdvisor review of Ben Nevis reads: 'As a beginner and never attempting this before, we had no idea what to expect. Extremely difficult but achievable and very rewarding. Was very disappointed to see so much litter left by people!' Another states: 'Absolutely amazing scenery and experience but please, if you are one of those super-entitled backsides that think it is OK to bring your bananas all the way up Nevis and then leave the skins on the mountain—then please stay at home. 'Sometimes I think humans just cannot help being chuffing horrible.'Following closely behind in second place for Scotland on the experts' roundup is Loch Lomond Shores by Balloch. The visitor attraction, nestled along the edge of one of the country's most iconic lochs, also placed ninth on the UK-wide list. Finally, the third and last Scottish tourist attraction to be named among the 'most littered' in the UK is Edinburgh Zoo. The beloved zoo in Scotland's capital city came in at number 10 on the overall roundup. Elsewhere, Eryri National Park in Wales topped the UK-wide list. According to the experts, common types of litter around the park include slush cups and dog mess. Graham Matthews, a general waste expert at BusinessWaste.co.uk, commented: 'To see so many reviews highlighting the amount of litter at some of the UK’s most iconic tourist attractions is a concern. Many of these sites hold historical importance, so it's vital that visitors treat them with respect. During busy tourism periods, it isn’t always easy for staff to manage waste effectively. However, it’s crucial that visitors all play their part to manage their own rubbish responsibly throughout the year. You should never litter, and if there are no bins available at a site, always take your rubbish home with you to dispose of it properly. That way, we can ensure that these sites remain well-preserved for years to come.





