Ben Ofoedu Pleads Not Guilty in Court Over Alleged Harassment and Breach of Order

Singer Ben Ofoedu, ex-fiancé of Vanessa Feltz, appeared at Croydon Magistrates Court where he pleaded not guilty to charges of breaching a non-molestation order. He was accused of reposting a YouTube video that identified the complainant shortly after the order was imposed. Ofoedu requested a Crown Court trial and was granted unconditional bail until his next appearance in December.

Singer Ben Ofoedu, a 54-year-old musician known for his tenure in the pop group Phats & Small, recently appeared at Croydon Magistrates Court facing allegations of breaching a court-issued protection order.

The legal proceedings stem from accusations that he harassed an unnamed woman, a case that has drawn significant public attention due to Ofoedu's high-profile past relationship with television presenter Vanessa Feltz. During a brief hearing, Ofoedu entered a plea of not guilty to the charges. The court was informed that the singer is accused of violating a non-molestation order that had been imposed against him by a family court last May at the request of the complainant.

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Alleged Breach Of Non Molestation Order

The alleged breach occurred remarkably soon after the order was established, with Ofoedu reportedly reposting a YouTube video that directly identified the woman involved. This action took place just seventeen days after the restrictive order was put in place, prompting immediate legal concern regarding his compliance with judicial directives.

The court appearance was conducted with Ofoedu dressed in a dark blue suit and a sky-blue tie, a detail noted by observers as he stood in the dock to confirm his personal details, including his name, address, and date of birth. The presiding judge, Nicola Fleck, accepted Ofoedu's request for his case to be heard at the Crown Court rather than remaining in the magistrates' court, a decision that typically allows for a more formal trial process and potential sentencing powers.

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Consequently, his next scheduled appearance has been set for December 1 in London. Following the hearing, Ofoedu was granted unconditional bail, meaning he is released without financial surety or specific conditions attached to his release at this stage. No further substantive details of the evidence were read out publicly in the courtroom, leaving the specifics of the alleged harassment to be determined during the upcoming trial.

Ofoedu Relationship With Vanessa Feltz

The situation remains tense, with Ofoedu having lived in Carlisle, located approximately 341 miles away from the original jurisdiction, since before the initial police investigation began last June. Beyond the immediate legal troubles, the case has resurrected discussions surrounding Ofoedu's contentious separation from Vanessa Feltz, a relationship that lasted sixteen years before its eventual dissolution three years ago.

The split was precipitated by Ofoedu's admission of infidelity, which included romantic encounters with another woman while touring in Ibiza and engaging in sexting with a fan. Since their breakup, the former couple has remained estranged, with Ofoedu expressing bitterness over Feltz's memoir, in which she detailed the end of their relationship.

He has publicly criticized her for what he perceived as a lack of class and bad taste, stating that he felt no need for peace and was glad to be out of her life. This current legal chapter is not his first encounter with such matters; Ofoedu has previously been involved in a 2023 incident where he reported a woman for stalking, alleging she called him excessively and took photographs outside his home.

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Singer Seeks Swift Resolution To Case

In the wake of the current charges, Ofoedu has described the accusations as trivial compared to other serious crimes and has expressed a desire for a swift resolution to the ongoing situation.