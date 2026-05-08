Ben Shephard and Fern Britton Reunited on This Morning 20 Years After Their Last Show Together

Ben Shephard and Fern Britton were reunited on This Morning on Thursday, 20 years on from their last show together. They looked back at clips of their time together on the show and Ben admitted to a major mistake he made on his first day.

NEWS TEXT: Ben Shephard and Fern Britton reunited on This Morning on Thursday, 20 years on from their last show together. Ben admitted to a major mistake he made on his first day, and they looked back at clips of their time together on the show.

Fern last appeared on This Morning in 2009 and has since become a successful author and TV presenter. Ben was heard laughing alongside co-host Cat Deeley as they reminisced about their early days on the show. Phillip Schofield quit his role in May 2023 after 21 years as host, and Holly Willoughby also stepped down in 2023. Since leaving This Morning, Fern has appeared in various TV projects and has been making changes in her life both physically and mentally





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Ben Shephard Fern Britton This Morning Phillip Schofield Holly Willoughby Reunion Mistake Early Days TV Presenter Author Changes In Life Physical And Mental Health

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