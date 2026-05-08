Ben Stiller Faces Backlash for Missing Knicks Game 1 to Attend Met Gala

Diehard New York Knicks fan and actor Ben Stiller explains his absence from Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers, as he attended the Met Gala instead. Stiller addresses fan backlash and shares his struggle to balance personal commitments with his passion for the team.

When Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals tipped off between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden, superfan Ben Stiller was notably absent from his usual seat.

The actor, known for his roles in films like Zoolander and Night at the Museum, faced criticism from fans after choosing to attend the Met Gala instead of the highly anticipated playoff game. Stiller, a diehard Knicks supporter, later addressed the backlash on The Pat McAfee Show, expressing surprise at the intensity of the reaction. It's been a really interesting experience because I didn't even think anybody would care that much about whether or not I was there, Stiller said.

As a fan, I wanted to be at that Knicks game more than anything. I was invited to the Met Gala three months ago and didn't want to cancel on our friend. We wore our Knicks colors and I was watching on my phone. The conflict arose because the Met Gala invitation had been accepted months prior, before the playoff schedule was finalized.

Stiller explained that he had carefully planned his professional commitments around the Knicks' season but had overlooked this particular event. I felt I would be lame to cancel on our friend who we don't see often for this thing, he added. While at the Met Gala, Stiller made an effort to show his team spirit by wearing Knicks colors, though he admitted it was challenging to focus on the game while surrounded by the fashion event's strict no-phone policy.

Anna Wintour doesn't like when people are watching their phones at the Met Gala, he noted. Despite the controversy, Stiller returned to Madison Square Garden for Game 2, where he witnessed the Knicks secure a 108-102 victory over the Sixers. He shared that his wife, Christine, had encouraged him to honor their commitment to the Met Gala, despite his reservations. We made this commitment.

There's nothing to do. We can't cancel, Stiller recalled her saying. Thought about canceling, but I said, I can't do it. The actor's absence from Game 1 sparked a broader discussion about celebrity fandom and the expectations placed on public figures who support sports teams.

Some fans argued that Stiller's decision undermined his credibility as a superfan, while others understood the complexities of balancing personal and professional obligations. As the Knicks prepare for Game 3 in Philadelphia, Stiller's experience serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by high-profile fans navigating the demands of both their careers and their passions





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