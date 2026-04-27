Ben Stiller Faces Backlash for Poorly Timed Tweet Amid White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting

Ben Stiller is under fire for a tweet celebrating a Knicks win that coincided with a gunman's attack at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. The incident, which involved a suspect with anti-Trump motives, has sparked debates about security and political violence.

Ben Stiller , the renowned American actor and lifelong New York Knicks superfan, has found himself at the center of a social media storm following a poorly timed tweet.

The controversy erupted after Stiller celebrated his team's victory with a simple Got it done tweet, which was posted just minutes after a gunman opened fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C. The incident, which sent President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and other high-profile attendees into a panic, has sparked a heated debate online about the actor's timing and awareness of the unfolding crisis.

The gunman, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California, had sent an anti-Trump manifesto to his family moments before the attack. In the document, Allen referred to Trump as a paedophile, rapist, and traitor, and declared his intention to target Trump administration officials. The manifesto, which mocked the lack of security at the Washington Hilton, was published by the New York Post and has since been widely discussed.

During a tense interview on 60 Minutes, Trump dismissed the allegations, calling the journalist disgraceful and denying the accusations of rape and paedophilia. He described Allen as a sick guy who had undergone a radical change from being a Christian believer to an anti-Christian extremist. The attack has raised serious concerns about the security of top U.S. officials, many of whom were present at the event.

Trump used the incident to promote his planned White House ballroom, claiming that such an event would never have happened in a more secure venue. The suspect, who traveled by Amtrak from Los Angeles to Washington, was arrested after firing a shotgun at a Secret Service agent. The agent, who was wearing a protective vest, escaped serious injury.

The chaotic events have left many questioning the adequacy of security measures at high-profile gatherings and the ease with which Allen was able to bypass checkpoints with multiple weapons. As the investigation continues, the incident has reignited debates about gun control, security protocols, and the broader implications of political violence in the United States





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