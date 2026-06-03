Ben Stokes defends Jofra Archer's absence from England Test side vs New Zealand due to IPL duties

England Test captain Ben Stokes has defended Jofra Archer's absence from the England Test side to face New Zealand at Lord's, saying that the landscape of cricket has changed.

England Test captain Ben Stokes has defended Jofra Archer 's absence from the England Test side to face New Zealand at Lord's, saying that the landscape of cricket has changed.

Despite being on a central contract, Archer has not been included in the England side for the first Test, starting on Thursday, and was instead allowed to continue playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL playoffs. Stokes believes those criticising the decision are not looking at the cricketing landscape as it currently is, but rather thinking about it in the context of cricket from a decade or more ago.

He understands both sides of the argument, but thinks a lot of the points people have been making about Jofra in that situation are to do with the landscape when they were playing. It is completely different now. England head coach Brendon McCullum has also cast doubt on whether Archer will be available for the second Test.

McCullum said earlier this week that England would play a spinner, namely Shoaib Bashir after he was named in the trimmed 12-player squad ahead of Rehan Ahmed. Bashir was England's No 1 spinner in Tests since 2024 but missed the second half of last year's home series against India after sustaining a fractured finger, and was then overlooked throughout the 4-1 Ashes drubbing in Australia over the winter.

Stokes said that the case of Jacob Bethell is further evidence of how cricket is continuously changing. The Test skipper saw the England No 3 ahead of the series for the first time just a couple of days ago due to his hectic schedule, including a long stint in the IPL.

All-rounder Bethell sustained a left ring finger injury while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, an injury which saw him return to England at the end of May in order to be fit for this series. Stokes added that there are some things you have just got to roll with and accept.

England's squad of 12 for the first Test against New Zealand includes Ben Stokes (captain), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Josh Tongue. Ollie Robinson is set to play his first Test in over two years. Brendon McCullum says he still wants the same identity of the past but with a more refined approach ahead of England's first Test against New Zealand at Lord's





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Ben Stokes Jofra Archer England Test Side New Zealand IPL Duties Cricket Brendon Mccullum Shoaib Bashir Jacob Bethell Ollie Robinson

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