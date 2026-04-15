Ben Stokes Feels Lucky to Be Alive After Serious Facial Injury

England Test captain Ben Stokes discusses a life-threatening facial injury sustained in February, the subsequent surgery, and his revised return to cricket. He also reflects on his intense mental state following the Ashes defeat and reaffirms his commitment to the captaincy.

England's Test captain, Ben Stokes , has expressed his profound relief and gratitude for being alive following a serious accident during a net session at Durham in February. A rogue ball struck Stokes directly in the face, fracturing his cheekbone and necessitating significant facial surgery. This injury has understandably impacted his return to county cricket, pushing his comeback until next month.

Stokes described the incident as a 'pretty scary situation,' emphasizing the narrow margin by which he avoided more catastrophic consequences. He recounted, 'I copped one straight in the face. Just a couple of inches one way or the other, I might not be here doing this interview if I didn’t turn my head round.'

The initial plan for Stokes to participate in half of Durham's opening six County Championship fixtures has been revised. Following a consultation with the surgeon who operated on his fractured cheekbone, his target has been adjusted to playing in two matches.

This adjusted schedule means Stokes is slated to return to the crease for Durham against Worcestershire and Kent in the first fortnight of May. This return is strategically timed to precede the first Test match against New Zealand, scheduled for June 4. Furthermore, there is a possibility of him appearing for the England Lions in their match against South Africa A at Arundel on May 22, offering a further opportunity to regain match fitness.

Durham's head coach, Ryan Campbell, had previously indicated Stokes' eagerness to play, stating, 'He was ready to go. His aim was to play round one and then sort of work his schedule out after that.' Campbell acknowledged that while playing six games was never a realistic prospect, three matches had been the initial consideration. Unfortunately, the facial injury has made even this more limited participation impossible.

The intention behind Stokes' potential county appearances was to provide him with valuable match practice, especially considering the team's lack of competitive games since the fifth Test in Sydney. This period away from the field was further compounded by an adductor injury sustained during the Ashes series against Australia, forcing him to limp out of their 4-1 defeat. The subsequent facial injury at an academy net session, from a drive by teenager Robbie Bowman, proved to be a significant setback.

Campbell highlighted the medical advice, stating, 'the specialists have been very clear with what's going on and that definitely needs to heal before he can have the confidence to run in and bowl at batters.' Even batting had been deemed too risky due to the potential for further facial impact while fielding.

In parallel to his physical recovery, Stokes has also opened up about the intense mental toll the Ashes defeat took on him. He admitted to being 'consumed' by the 4-1 loss, a level of preoccupation he had not experienced before. Despite these feelings, Stokes insists his unwavering passion for the game reaffirms his commitment to the Test captaincy. He revealed that he never contemplated stepping down after the tour of Australia, though he expressed concern over his inability to disengage from reflecting on the series. 'I was getting a bit worried initially, because I just couldn’t stop thinking about it,' he confessed. 'I couldn’t stop thinking about Australia, and I couldn’t stop thinking about the Test summer coming up. Genuinely, it just completely and utterly consumed me.'

Stokes elaborated on the intensity of his post-Ashes focus, describing how he would attempt to switch off only to find himself drawn back to analyzing the series. 'I would switch off from it for about half an hour, and then I’d get my iPad out and start writing down notes and all this kind of stuff. I’d never experienced that before. I thought I had gone into those places before, but after Australia, my gosh, it was pretty extreme.'

Turning this mental preoccupation into a positive, Stokes told the ECB website that he views his intense focus as a testament to his dedication. 'The fact that I am so consumed by trying to make sure that we do things in the future to potentially stop a series like Australia happening again – to me that’s positive and proves how much I still want to do this, how much I’m still eager to do the role as England captain and be part of English cricket going forward,' he stated. He contrasted this with a potential scenario where disinterest would signal a loss of desire for the role. 'Whereas if I got back and just completely shut myself away from it, and maybe didn’t pay any interest, and just see what happens and let other people make decisions for me probably – probably subconsciously that’s me going “I don’t really want this”. But the fact that I was how I was for the first week or two after Australia, really proved that I’m proper in this still.'





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