Ben White says he would make same decision again over England absence

Arsenal defender Ben White has spoken for the first time about leaving England's 2022 World Cup camp and being booed by fans, saying people do not know the full story and he would make the same decision again.

Arsenal defender Ben White says he would make the same decision again over his previous England absence and that people do not know the full story behind it.

White, now 29, spoke publicly for the first time about leaving England's 2022 World Cup camp in Qatar and being booed by some supporters on his return. Asked by BBC Radio 5 live football correspondent John Murray what he would say to people who define his England career by what happened in Qatar, White said people do not know the full story because he has never said anything.

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He said he will not put anyone under the bus or share any of that, adding that it is probably the best way. White said it has been amazing to be back with England, though obviously a bit tricky and not straightforward. Asked if he would have done anything differently in hindsight, White said no and that he does not think he would.

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He said he was a bit younger then and is a bit older now, describing himself as quite real as a person. White said he made the decision that he would probably continue to make, calling it one he is not happy about but adding that it happened and it is time to move on.

White Returns to England Squad

White came on for his first England appearance since 2022 in March's 1-1 draw with Uruguay and was booed by some supporters before he scored but also gave away the penalty that led to the equaliser. Asked how he dealt with the emotions of that night at Wembley, White said that before the game he was thinking to take it nice and easy.

He said he then came on and got booed, then scored, then gave away a penalty, so it was full of emotions but it was a good night. The defender had previously been booed by a section of fans at Wembley as a second-half substitute during England's friendly against Uruguay in March. Speaking about those boos, White said it is fine with him and that he just thinks about people maybe not knowing the full story.

He said that if they did know, maybe they would not boo, adding that it is what it is and there are reasons for it. White said he is looking forward to playing for England and doing well and looking for success. He said booing is fine and did not bother him too much, describing it as a great night playing for England and saying a few boos were not going to upset him.

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Reasons Behind World Cup Exit

White said a load has been said and he has probably seen all of it, and that people do not know the full story because he has never said anything. He said there were loads of things that happened and communication was not great. It was reported in 2024 that part of the alleged row between White and assistant coach Steve Holland was over a suggestion that the Arsenal defender did not like football, a concept White now completely denies.

White said people say he does not like football, which is obviously not true, and that it is because he does not watch it. He said he thinks that is quite normal for someone who does a job and then does not go home and continue watching that job, calling it his way of release from the game because it is so intense.

Upcoming Matches for England

England play Croatia at Wembley on Thursday, 12 November before taking on world champions Spain in Madrid three days later. White is looking to add to his six England caps in this international break and said it is obviously an amazing privilege to be called up. He said the feeling is the same every time you get the chance to play for England and that it is one he is really looking forward to this week.

The Athletic previously reported that a row with assistant coach Steve Holland, which took place while the players were in Qatar, was one of several reasons behind White's stance. White has never spoken publicly about the matter since December 2022 until now.