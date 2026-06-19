Ben White Linked with Potential Move to Liverpool Amid Arsenal Squad Shifts

Former football professionals suggest Ben White could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool as he faces an uncertain future at Arsenal, while the Reds also eye a return for Jarell Quansah.

Ben White finds himself at a crossroads regarding his future at the Emirates Stadium. Despite his previous contributions, there is a growing sense that the 28-year-old defender has slipped down the pecking order over the last two seasons.

As Arsenal prepares for its upcoming title defense, Mikel Arteta is reportedly looking to strengthen the squad further, which has left several established players in an uncertain position. The central question remains whether Arteta views White as the definitive first-choice right-back or merely a reliable utility player who filled gaps during a successful period.

This uncertainty has opened the door for speculation regarding a potential exit, as the player may seek a move to a club where he can secure more consistent starting minutes and a more prominent role in the tactical setup. This situation has caught the attention of Liverpool, with former players suggesting that a move for White would be a strategic masterstroke.

Danny Murphy, a former midfielder for the Reds, has openly endorsed the idea, stating that Ben White would make a lot of sense for the Merseyside club. Murphy highlights White's versatility, noting his ability to perform at a high level both as a right-back and a center-back, which provides immense tactical flexibility. While acknowledging a few recent injury concerns, Murphy emphasizes White's experience and physical presence as key assets.

Similarly, former England full-back Johnson believes that if White is indeed searching for more regular football, Liverpool would be an ideal destination. The potential move, however, would depend heavily on whether Arsenal is willing to sell a talented asset to a direct rival in the Premier League and how adamant White is about seeking a new challenge. Beyond the White saga, Liverpool is also exploring the possibility of bringing Jarell Quansah back to Anfield.

Quansah, who departed his boyhood club for Bayer Leverkusen a year ago, has flourished in the Bundesliga and has become a staple in the England setup under Thomas Tuchel. While some might view buying back a former player as an admission of a mistake, Johnson argues that the move is actually sensible. He posits that Quansah may not have reached his current level of maturity and skill had he not experienced the rigorous environment of German football.

From a financial perspective, the idea of selling a player for a significant sum and bringing them back after they have gained international experience is viewed as a cost-effective way to bolster the defense in today's inflated market. This strategy aligns with the club's need for defensive reinforcements. Adding to the urgency of Liverpool's defensive search is the confirmed departure of Ibrahima Konate.

The club recently announced that Konate will be joining Real Madrid on a free transfer after the two parties failed to reach an agreement on a new contract. This loss creates a significant void in the heart of the defense, making the pursuit of players like White and Quansah even more critical.

As the club looks toward a new era under management, including the strategic directions requested for the squad, these additions are seen as vital for maintaining a competitive edge. The intersection of these transfer narratives—White's uncertainty at Arsenal, Quansah's rise in Germany, and Konate's move to Spain—paints a picture of a defensive overhaul at Anfield aimed at ensuring long-term stability and success





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