Benedict Cumberbatch Had a Furious Row with a Fellow Cyclist in London

Benedict Cumberbatch, a 49-year-old actor, had a heated exchange with a cyclist in London after he allegedly ran a red light in a cycle lane. The incident was captured in a video, showing the other cyclist call Cumberbatch delusional and shout youre lying, while Benedict accuses the other cyclist of verbally abusing him.

Benedict Cumberbatch had a furious, ten minute row with a fellow cyclist on Tuesday. The Sherlock star, 49, was confronted by another cyclist after he allegedly ran a red light in London .

Video shows a man in red trousers call the actor deluded and shout you're lying during the heated exchange. Benedict stands his ground, and accuses the masked fellow biker of verbally abusing him during the argument, which was watched by shocked fans. A witness who watched the drama unfold at 5.30pm on Tuesday saw Benedict's cargo bike running a red light in the cycle lane with another cyclist in hot pursuit.

A video shows Benedict leaving his bike and walking across the road to confront the other cyclist, and the pair immediately get into a heated exchange





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Celebrity Sports Benedict Cumberbatch London Cyclist Heated Exchange Row Bike Red Light

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