Benjamin Mendy's Life After Acquittal: From Premier League Star to Humble Existence in Poland

A detailed look at how former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy, acquitted of sexual assault charges, now plays for Pogon Szczecin in Poland, earning a fraction of his previous salary, and has become a humbler person.

Benjamin Mendy 's fall from grace is epitomized by the mundane sight of him pushing a shopping trolley in a Polish supermarket. Not long ago, the former Manchester City star was the world's most expensive defender, earning half a million pounds a month, surrounded by staff and hangers-on who catered to his every whim.

Buying his own groceries was unthinkable. Now, the 31-year-old French World Cup winner queues at the checkout like everyone else, buying chocolate bars, as a neighbor in Szczecin observed. He earns around £10,000 a month playing for Pogon Szczecin in Poland's Ekstraklasa, a fraction of his former wages. As he told a friend, it is less than what some non-League players receive in England.

Five years ago, Mendy's gilded life was shattered by allegations of sexual attacks during parties at his £4.8 million mansion in Cheshire. Accused of turning the pursuit of women into a game, he faced two trials before being cleared of eight counts of rape, attempted rape, and sexual assault in July 2023. In court, he wept with relief, and afterward expressed hope of rebuilding his career. Privately, he feared for his future.

The revelations about his reckless private life, including a boast of sleeping with 10,000 women, made it uncertain whether he could salvage his career. Even his own barrister called his behavior morally dubious and callous. Manchester City distanced themselves, arguing he was partly to blame, and Mendy became a footballing nomad. He signed for Lorient in France, but faced protests from feminist groups and fans who unfurled banners saying No rapists in our stadiums, despite his acquittal.

He played only 15 times before moving on. He then joined FC Zurich, where a women's charity accused the club of contributing to rape culture. After just eight appearances, he left by mutual agreement. Last summer, he joined Pogon Szczecin in Poland.

Fans call him the Pride of Pomerania, half in jest, as he has barely played due to injury and lack of fitness, and is used mainly as a marketing tool. Nevertheless, his time in Poland seems to have transformed him. Friends describe him as a new man, humbler and more down-to-earth. Young players are in awe of him because of his World Cup win, and he finds time to help them, never acting arrogant.

Life is much less hectic than the days when he threw notorious parties at his mansion, The Spinney. Guests would stay overnight, and the chef would prepare breakfast. The aftermath often left the cleaner facing catastrophe with broken glass and food scattered everywhere, and young women wandering around looking for their handbags. The trials were grueling.

Mendy spent months in custody, and his reputation was destroyed even though he was acquitted. The legal costs drained his finances, and he lost his mansion and many possessions. His relationship with his teammates soured, and he found himself isolated. In Poland, he lives modestly in a rented apartment, without the luxury cars and designer clothes he once flaunted.

He has tried to rebuild his life, focusing on football and family. He is grateful for the chance to play again, no matter the level. The club's supporters have been welcoming, though some still harbor resentment. Mendy says he just wants to be judged on his performance, not his past.

He has also become more religious, attending church regularly. He speaks to friends about the importance of staying grounded. The experience has made him appreciate the simple things: walking his dog, cooking his own meals, spending time with loved ones. His mother visits him often.

He still hopes to return to top-level football, but understands it may not happen. For now, he is content with his new life. The contrast with his former existence is stark. From champagne parties to quiet evenings, from fans adoring him to people crossing the street.

But Mendy faces it with grace, acknowledging his mistakes and trying to move forward. Now, Mendy lives a quieter life in Szczecin, a historic city on the Baltic coast. He still faces challenges: his salary is a fraction of what he earned, and he struggles to regain his form. But he remains determined to continue his career.

The experience has taught him humility, and those around him see a changed man. His story serves as a cautionary tale about the perils of fame and wealth, and the possibility of redemption after a fall from grace





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Benjamin Mendy Manchester City Sexual Assault Acquittal Pogon Szczecin Fall From Grace

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