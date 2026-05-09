Benjamin Sesko, Casemiro withdrawal leaves United Strand with haircut dilemma

The current Manchester United's player absence and the implied haircut implications are discussed.

United Strand couldn't hide his true feelings after seeing Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Sunderland deny him the chance of a haircut this season. Benjamin Sesko and Casemiro were absent from the squad altogether, while Diogo Dalot and Bryan Mbeumo both found themselves on the bench.

With only two games remaining, it also ends the opportunity for social media personality The United Strand, real name Frank Ilett, to finally take a trip to the barbers. Ilet promised in 2024 that he'd get his next haircut when the Red Devils won five consecutive matches. We're now 581 days into the challenge and Illet's become something of a social media celebrity.

He came agonisingly close to getting a much-needed trim in February, but a 1-1 draw with West Ham United ended those dreams. Failing to beat Sunderland now means Frank will have to wait until July at the earliest to get his wish (If he bites the bullet and counts pre-season games in this challenge, that is). Ilet instantly hopped on Instagram at full-time to express his frustration with the situation.

Along with the full-time result and a meter to measure his tears, he said, 'Gonna be a hot summer!

' For those unaware, Illet doesn't have the kind of hair that's easy to manage. Think Marouane Fellaini, but even more frizzy. The thought of having to put up with that in the boiling summer heat doesn't sit well with us. United will finish this campaign having played 40 games, their lowest total this century.

They were knocked out of the Carabao and FA Cup at the first time of asking, to Grimsby Town and Brighton respectively. Illet will be relieved to know he's got a better chance of getting a haircut in 26-27. United have sealed a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2023. It guarantees United will be pushing 50 games, without considering the other two competitions they'll be playing in.

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