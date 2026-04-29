Benjamin Sesko's Clinical Finish Proves His Worth as Manchester United's Modern No. 9

Benjamin Sesko's match-winning goal against Brentford showcased his efficiency and composure as a traditional striker in the modern game, earning praise from manager Michael Carrick and solidifying his role as Manchester United's key forward.

Benjamin Sesko 's decisive moment for Manchester United against Brentford on Monday night underscored his growing importance to the team. The £73million striker had been relatively quiet throughout much of the first half, with United often on the back foot defensively.

However, when the opportunity arose, Sesko seized it with clinical precision. Receiving a pass from Bruno Fernandes, he demonstrated remarkable composure, outmaneuvering Nathan Collins before firing a precise shot into the net. This goal not only secured a crucial lead for United but also highlighted Sesko's efficiency in front of goal—his 10 league goals this season have come from an expected goals (xG) value of just under eight, a testament to his predatory instincts.

In an era where traditional center-forwards are becoming increasingly rare, Sesko's performance against Brentford exemplified the modern No. 9. Michael Carrick, United's head coach, emphasized this shift in post-match comments, noting that while many teams now favor versatile attackers, Sesko's role as a classic striker remains vital. The contrast between Sesko and players like Bryan Mbeumo, who operates differently by dropping deep and creating space, illustrates the tactical flexibility Carrick can deploy.

For now, however, Carrick appears to have settled on Sesko as his primary striker, a decision validated by the Slovenian's match-winning goal. This was the first time Sesko had started three consecutive games under Carrick, and his impact was immediate. Carrick's praise for Sesko's ability to capitalize on limited chances further underscores the striker's value.

'It's great if he can score on the first,' Carrick remarked, highlighting the importance of a striker who can deliver in critical moments. He acknowledged that while modern football often demands more from forwards in terms of link-up play and defensive contributions, the primary role of an out-and-out No. 9 remains scoring goals. Sesko's calm and composed finish against Brentford demonstrated his growth and confidence, reinforcing his status as a key player for United.

With expectations high for a £73million signing, Sesko's ability to deliver when it matters most—even with minimal involvement in the game—makes him an invaluable asset for the team moving forward





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Benjamin Sesko Manchester United Premier League Michael Carrick Striker

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester United predicted XI vs Brentford as one change made and Benjamin Sesko decision takenManchester United welcome Brentford to Old Trafford on Monday night with Michael Carrick's side seeking to move one step closer to securing Champions League football

Read more »

Man United learn true Benjamin Sesko cost after goal in Brentford winThe Slovenian striker scored his 11th goal during the win, but it's set to cost United a lot of money. 👀

Read more »

Benjamin Sesko reveals what Bruno Fernandes told him before Manchester United winMan Utd secured an important 2-1 win against Brentford at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday night.

Read more »

Michael Carrick gets Benjamin Sesko backing to stay as Manchester United bossMan Utd appointed Michael Carrick as head coach in January to oversee the remainder of the Premier League season.

Read more »

Benjamin Sesko questions transfer decision with 'unbelievable' Man Utd starBenjamin Sesko expressed his disappointment that veteran midfielder Casemiro is set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season.

Read more »

How much Benjamin Sesko will cost Man United as transfer bonuses set to kick inManchester United signed Benjamin Sesko last summer from RB Leipzig, with the striker scoring 11 goals so far this season

Read more »