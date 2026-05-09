Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz: A 'Random' Hollywood Pairing Defying the Odds

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz, a punk rocker and America's silver screen sweetheart, have defied the odds by staying together for 11 years. They have worked hard to maintain their privacy and give their children a 'normal' life, rarely seen in the spotlight.

As a punk rocker and America's silver screen sweetheart, Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz felt mismatched. But unlike most Hollywood romances, theirs is a union that has defied the odds, with the widely considered 'random' pairing married for 11 years and, according to insiders, still going strong.

Perhaps the secret is an ability to avoid the spotlight, instead existing at a level of normality little afforded to their fellow A-listers. Rarely are they pictured schmoozing at glitzy showbiz events or posing up on red carpets, their names seldom making gossip sites, let alone major publications. But they will occasionally break cover to give fans an insight into their notoriously private life, like earlier this week when they announced they had quietly welcomed a third child.

Madden revealed the surprise news on Instagram on Monday: 'Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world Son!!

' Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden seemingly thwarted the curse that befalls so many marriages in Hollywood, marking 11 years together this year. The couple, who wed in January 2015 and recently announced the birth of their third child, have worked hard to retain their privacy and give their children a 'normal' life. They are already parents to daughter Raddix, born in December 2019, and son Cardinal, born in March 2024. All three were welcomed via surrogate.

'Cameron and Benji are one of Hollywood's most private couples,' a source close to the couple told the Daily Mail. 'People don't realize how down to earth they really are. They're so low-key that paparazzi don't even spot them when they travel from Los Angeles to New York.

' 'They're very much homebodies,' the insider continued. 'They'd rather just be home than at an event or party and will often turn down invites. ' They still live a relatively normal life, shunning private jets for commercial, albeit first class, and enjoying low-key gatherings with friends, including Drew Barrymore and Nicole Richie, whose husband is Madden's twin Joel. 'They spend a lot of time together with their husbands.

It's very sweet,' said another insider who said 'the kids always come first.

' For unlike other famous couples who plonk their nepo babies front row at fashion shows and parade them at the Met Gala, Madden and Diaz are 'normal parents and just want to raise their kids out of the spotlight,' never sharing pictures of them on social media. 'They spend time with them at sports and music classes and interact with other parents and spend time with other non-famous parents,' said the second insider.

'They're very involved and keep their kids' lives as normal as other kids. ' Diaz and Madden started dating - seemingly out of nowhere - in late 2014 after the Sex Tape actress held a barbecue at her Beverly Hills mansion. Madden went along as the plus one of his twin and Richie.

'Cameron and Benji are one of Hollywood's most private couples,' a source close to the couple told the Daily Mail. 'People don't realize how down to earth they really are. She waited a long time to find true happiness and make a family with Benji,' the source said, adding that she 'really had a rough time dating before him.

' With Madden, she knew she had found 'the one. ' It was at the barbecue that she decided he would be her husband, and soon followed a whirlwind nine-month romance before they said 'I do' in the living room of their Beverly Hills home in January 2015. A smattering of celebrity pals attended the reception which was held outside on the tennis court.

'I waited because I didn't want to settle,' she reportedly told guests during a toast at the super intimate ceremony. 'Now I got the best man ever. My special man. He's mine.

' But such a union hasn't come without sacrifices and hard work, with therapy the cornerstone of their marriage. 'It's what we depend on,' she previously told her brother-in-law Joel on his Artist Friendly podcast. Madden has also put pause on his career over the years to allow his wife's to flourish.

Despite taking a lengthy hiatus from acting, Diaz has been squirreling away behind the scenes on Avaline, the lucrative organic and vegan wine brand she co-founded in 2020, sales of which totaled $33 million last year.

'He's willing to take a break from his music career to be the stay-at-home dad when she's at work,' our first source said





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