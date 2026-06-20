Benny Blanco Debuts Wild New Haircut, Fans Speculate About Its Authenticity

Music producer Benny Blanco has debuted a wild new haircut, shaving half of his signature curly brown hair. The transformation has sparked a lot of discussion among fans, with many expressing sympathy for his wife, singer Selena Gomez.

Benny Blanco , the husband of singer Selena Gomez , has debuted a wild new haircut, shaving half of his signature curly brown hair. The music producer, 38, appeared alongside rapper Lil Dicky, 38, in the latest episode of Complex 's YouTube show GOAT Talk.

Blanco's new look has sparked a lot of discussion among fans, with many expressing sympathy for Gomez. The shock transformation comes just over a week after Blanco let Friends icon Jennifer Aniston give him an unexpected hair makeover. In the ad for Aniston's haircare company LolaVie, Blanco arrived uninvited to Aniston's home, where she reluctantly agreed to style his hair. She complimented his voluminous curls and attempted to give him a low ponytail, which he said he never tried before.

Blanco praised Aniston for making his hair feel the 'softest it's ever felt.

' Following his mini makeover, Blanco was seen trying on Aniston's Jimmy Choo heels as Gomez rummaged through her closet. The couple later gave Aniston a small bag of Rare Beauty products in exchange. Blanco's new haircut has also sparked speculation about whether he lost a bet or was wearing a 'bald cap.

' However, some fans aren't convinced the haircut is real. Meanwhile, Gomez has been giving fans a glimpse into her happy married life with Blanco, posting throwback photos from their romance. She included a shot of Blanco nuzzling her cleavage in a crowded restaurant, which left little to the imagination. Blanco married Gomez in September 2025 after over a decade of friendship, which turned romantic in 2023.

Fans of the couple were stunned, with one commenting, 'Doing that in public is CRAZY.

' Another joked, 'He kisses her chest and she kisses his feet. Not a fair trade.





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Benny Blanco Selena Gomez Hair Makeover Jennifer Aniston Complex GOAT Talk Lolavie Rare Beauty

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