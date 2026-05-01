Benny Blanco Faces Backlash for 'Tone Deaf' Interview with Barry Keoghan

Fans criticize Benny Blanco for a promotional clip of his podcast interview with Barry Keoghan, accusing him of trivializing the actor's deeply personal story about addiction and loss.

Benny Blanco is facing significant backlash from fans following a podcast interview with actor Barry Keoghan . The interview, featured on Blanco’s ‘Friends Keep Secrets’ podcast, saw Keoghan openly discuss deeply personal and traumatic experiences, including his past struggles with drug addiction, the loss of his mother to an overdose, and a near-death experience.

However, a promotional clip shared on Instagram has ignited controversy due to its perceived insensitivity. The clip rapidly edits together segments of Keoghan recounting these difficult moments, distorting his voice with comedic effects and culminating in Blanco abruptly suggesting a shift to a ‘fun’ topic, accompanied by laughter.

Keoghan detailed a harrowing experience where he ‘technically died for a few seconds’ and described a vivid vision during that time – a blonde woman walking away and a group of people attempting to push him towards ‘the other side. ’ He recounted pleading to stay, ultimately being allowed to remain. The jarring transition from this vulnerable revelation to Blanco’s lighthearted request for a change of subject has been widely criticized as ‘tone deaf’ and disrespectful.

Fans have expressed disappointment that the gravity of Keoghan’s story was diminished for the sake of creating engaging social media content. Many pointed out the importance of allowing individuals to share their vulnerability without trivialization, especially when it could potentially help others facing similar struggles. Barry Keoghan’s life story is marked by significant hardship. He spent seven years in foster care after being removed from his mother’s care due to her heroin addiction, and later was raised by his aunt.

He experienced the devastating loss of his mother at the age of 12, a tragedy compounded by her long battle with addiction and subsequent health complications. Despite these challenges, Keoghan has become a successful actor, known for his roles in films like ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘Saltburn. ’ The controversy surrounding the podcast clip highlights a broader conversation about responsible content creation and the importance of sensitivity when dealing with sensitive topics like addiction and grief.

The incident has sparked a wave of criticism directed at Blanco, with many questioning his judgment and the podcast’s approach to handling such personal narratives





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Barry Keoghan Benny Blanco Podcast Addiction Grief Interview

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