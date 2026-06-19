Benny Blanco's Dramatic Half-Shaved Haircut Sparks Fan Reactions and Speculation

Music producer Benny Blanco debuted a shocking new half-shaved hairstyle on the cover of Complex magazine and during a GOAT Talk episode, prompting widespread fan reactions ranging from criticism to approval, and speculation about whether the look is real or a prank, especially in light of his recent playful haircare segment with Jennifer Aniston.

Music producer Benny Blanco has sparked widespread discussion and surprise among fans following a dramatic haircut revealed in a recent interview with Complex magazine. The 38-year-old, typically known for his long, dark, curly locks, appeared on the magazine's cover and on its YouTube series GOAT Talk with only half of his head shaved, a stark departure from his recognizable style.

The transformation was executed in a deck chair alongside his close friend Lil Dicky, who wielded the razor, while Blanco's wife, Kristin Batalucco, was present. The visual prompted an immediate wave of reactions across social media, with many fans expressing disbelief and criticism. Comments ranged from humorous speculation about a lost bet-'What bet did Benny lose?

'-to concerns about a potential 'humiliation ritual. ' Others questioned whether the look was real or a clever prank involving a bald cap, with one user noting, 'Bad cap, fun choice. Double check everything or AI will get you.

' A significant portion of the online discourse centered on what his wife, Selena Gomez, would think of his new appearance, with fans urging someone to 'check on Selena' and asking how she felt about the change. While some reactions were negative, a supportive faction emerged, praising the edgy look and encouraging him to fully embrace a buzz cut, declaring, 'It looks better honestly!

' and 'Thank GOD almighty. ' Notably, Blanco himself did not address his altered appearance during the GOAT Talk episode, instead focusing the conversation on his and Lil Dicky's selections for the greatest of all time in television, music, and film. This bold style shift arrives just over a week after Blanco participated in a playful haircare segment with actress Jennifer Aniston, which was shared on her Instagram.

In that video, he unexpectedly visited Aniston at her home, where she was initially reluctant but eventually styled his voluminous curls, applying her LolaVie Glossing Detangler and attempting a low ponytail. The encounter, which also involved a casual interaction with Selena Gomez-who gifted Aniston products from her Rare Beauty line-was described by Aniston as 'so weird' but 'so sweet.

' That appearance was part of a larger promotional campaign for Aniston's LolaVie brand, which she launched in 2021 and has previously featured friends like Jason Bateman and Courteney Cox. The juxtaposition of the two hair-focused public moments-first the gentle styling with Aniston and then the drastic half-shaved revelation-has amplified curiosity about Blanco's personal style evolution and the creative or personal motivations behind his latest look.

Whether a genuine fashion statement, a collaborative joke with Lil Dicky, or a stunt tied to a project, the haircut has undeniably captured public attention and sparked lively debate across fan communities and entertainment news cycles





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Benny Blanco Haircut Complex GOAT Talk Lil Dicky Selena Gomez Jennifer Aniston Lolavie Rare Beauty Fan Reactions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Corrie Maria Windass star's three-word comment as dramatic episode confirmedSamia Longchambon has been seen teasing what viewers have to look forward to in the ITV soap

Read more »

England fans boo hydration break during World Cup 2026 match with CroatiaThe first half of the game has been dramatic - but one thing has left fans unhappy

Read more »

Fans credit assistant manager for England's second-half comeback against CroatiaEngland fans are praising assistant manager Anthony Barry for his half-time critique that seemingly motivated the team's second-half resurgence in their World Cup match against Croatia. After a chaotic 2-2 first half, Barry's blunt ITV interview set the stage for a tactical shift, with Jude Bellingham scoring early in the second half to retake the lead. Social media speculation suggests Barry's public criticism was a calculated move to fire up the squad in the dressing room.

Read more »

Thomas Tuchel's Calm Half-Time Intervention Sparks England's Second-Half Revival Against CroatiaIn their World Cup opener, England twice lost the lead in the first half, prompting concerns about recurring defensive lapses. Manager Thomas Tuchel's composed half-time talk-emphasizing bravery, courage, and playing 'our way'-transformed the team's mindset. The Three Lions dominated the second half, scoring through Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford to secure a deserved victory, offering early promise of Tuchel's ability to handle high-pressure moments.

Read more »