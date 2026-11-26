Bentleys Oyster Bar & Grill ends a century-long tradition of serving salmon due to environmental concerns and declining wild stocks, replacing the dish with Hampshire trout.

Bentleys Oyster Bar & Grill, a historic Mayfair institution, has officially removed salmon from its menu for the first time in its 110-year history. The London establishment announced the strategic pivot to Hampshire trout citing severe environmental concerns and a drastic shortage of wild Atlantic salmon within the United Kingdom.

Core Menu Change And Supply Crisis

Managing Director Richie Corrigan confirmed that the decision to replace salmon was driven by the unavailability of sustainable wild sources. The restaurant is now serving English trout as a direct alternative to maintain its high standards of seafood sourcing while addressing ecological issues.

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Wild salmon stocks in the UK have plummeted to record lows, forcing the industry to reconsider its primary offerings. Environment Agency data reveals that only 4,050 wild salmon were caught by fishermen in England and Wales in 2025.

This figure represents a 42 percent decline compared to the average annual catch recorded between 2000 and 2024. The scarcity of wild fish has made it nearly impossible for high-end restaurants to source the species without resorting to alternatives that may not align with traditional quality expectations.

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Environmental Impact Of Farm-Bred Fish

With wild populations in crisis, most restaurants have shifted their procurement to farm-bred salmon. Critics argue that this industrial farming model causes significant damage to marine ecosystems. Escaped farmed salmon frequently interbreed with wild populations, producing weaker offspring that struggle to survive in the open sea.

Animal welfare advocates also highlight severe issues associated with sea cage farming. Concerns include the spread of flesh-eating sea lice, which breed in crowded cages and infect wild fish swimming nearby. Government figures indicate that approximately 15 million farm-bred salmon died in Scottish sea cages in 2025 before they could be harvested.

Stakeholder Reactions And Industry Debate

Richie Corrigan stated that Bentley's is committed to limiting the environmental impact of its culinary operations. He emphasized that supporting the longevity of British and Irish aquaculture requires adapting to these ecological realities. The switch is viewed as a responsible step toward more sustainable seafood practices.

The Scottish salmon farming industry has pushed back against the negative portrayal of their practices. A spokesperson for Salmon Scotland urged Richie Corrigan to visit their facilities to observe the high standards maintained on their farms.

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The industry group highlighted that Scottish salmon farmers operate under strict regulations and have invested more than one billion pounds in fish health and welfare. They argue that their methods are among the highest performing globally and represent a viable solution for meeting seafood demand.

Historical Significance And Customer Reception

Bentleys Oyster Bar & Grill holds a prominent place in British culinary history and royal heritage. Founded in 1916 by Bill Bentley after he shucked oysters in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, the restaurant has served royalty and celebrities for over a century. Richard Corrigan, the owner and father of Richie, purchased the establishment in 2005 after earning two Michelin stars for his culinary career.

The restaurant gained further fame when Queen Elizabeth II held her 80th birthday lunch at the venue. Her preference for the restaurant's salmon dishes made the fish a symbol of the establishment's enduring appeal. A spokesperson noted that even the most enduring traditions must evolve in response to changing conditions.

Early feedback from the public suggests the transition has been successful. Richie Corrigan reported that regular patrons and new guests have enjoyed the new trout menu item. He described the positive reception as the stamp of approval they were seeking during this period of significant operational change.