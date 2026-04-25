Bering Strait Closure Proposed to Prevent Ocean Current Collapse, But Shipping Disruption Looms

Scientists suggest building a mega-dam across the Bering Strait to stabilize the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) and avert a potential climate catastrophe, despite the significant impact on global shipping routes and local ecosystems.

Scientists are proposing a potentially disruptive solution to avert the collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation ( AMOC ), a crucial system of ocean currents including the Gulf Stream .

The AMOC plays a vital role in regulating global climate, transporting warm water northward and influencing temperatures, particularly in Europe. Growing evidence suggests that global warming is threatening the stability of this system, with some projections indicating a possible collapse within this century. Such a collapse could lead to drastically colder winters in the UK – potentially 7°C colder on average – and widespread climate disruption.

The proposed intervention involves constructing a massive dam across the Bering Strait, the narrow waterway separating Russia and Alaska. This ambitious project, estimated to be around 50 miles long with a raised barrier of 330 feet wide, aims to restrict the flow of freshwater from the Pacific Ocean into the Arctic and North Atlantic. The researchers from Utrecht University argue that this freshwater influx dilutes the salinity of the North Atlantic, weakening the AMOC.

By blocking this flow, the dam would help maintain the necessary salinity levels to keep the current stable and prevent a collapse. The feasibility of this project is supported by comparisons to existing large-scale engineering feats like the Saemangeum Seawall in South Korea.

However, the proposal acknowledges significant ecological impacts on the region and emphasizes that reducing carbon dioxide emissions remains the preferred solution. The study highlights that the intervention would be most effective if implemented before the AMOC weakens beyond a critical point. Despite the potential benefits, the proposed closure of the Bering Strait presents substantial challenges. The strait is a vital international shipping route, facilitating trade and transportation between Asia and Europe.

Closing it would necessitate rerouting cargo, energy resources, and research vessels, potentially increasing shipping costs and transit times. Furthermore, the construction of such a massive structure would have profound effects on marine ecosystems and the livelihoods of communities dependent on the strait. The researchers acknowledge these concerns and stress the importance of considering the broader consequences.

Recent studies have also indicated that the AMOC is weakening at a faster rate than previously anticipated, potentially reaching a 50% reduction by the end of the century, raising concerns about the world’s preparedness for the resulting climate changes. A collapse of the AMOC would not only lead to cooling in Europe but also trigger significant modifications to global climate patterns, including increased drought in regions like the Sahel and a potential release of carbon from the oceans, further exacerbating global warming.

The underlying cause of the AMOC’s instability is linked to melting glaciers and the resulting influx of freshwater into the ocean, disrupting the delicate balance of salinity and temperature that drives the current





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