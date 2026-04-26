Bermuda Prepares for King Charles's Visit, Removes Diana Photo

Bermuda is undergoing extensive preparations for King Charles's upcoming visit, including restoration of St Peter's Church and a discreet removal of a photograph featuring him and Princess Diana. The island is also addressing practical concerns like feral chickens and sewer maintenance, while navigating potential political discussions regarding independence.

St Peter's Church in Bermuda is undergoing extensive preparations for the visit of King Charles , the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, on Friday.

The historic Anglican church, the oldest outside of Britain, has been meticulously cleaned and restored, with its silver platters, chalices, throne, and pews all polished and burnished. However, a photograph from a previous royal visit in 1982, featuring King Charles (then Prince Charles) and Princess Diana, heavily pregnant with Prince William, has been discreetly removed.

Church leaders, acting on the suggestion of dedicated church ladies, deemed the image potentially embarrassing given the King’s subsequent marriage to Queen Camilla and the sensitive nature of his past relationship. The display case now showcases a photograph of Charles opening Parliament in 1970. The island of Bermuda is experiencing a flurry of activity in anticipation of the three-day royal visit, following King Charles’s US State visit.

Gardeners are diligently trimming roadsides, painters are touching up buildings, and construction workers are racing against time to complete projects along the King’s planned route. In a somewhat ironic move, considering the King’s environmental concerns, a cull of the island’s feral chicken population is underway to minimize noise disruption. These chickens, a consequence of hurricane damage in 1987, have become a pervasive nuisance, impacting agriculture and disturbing the peace with their constant crowing.

Even efforts to clear blocked sewers in King’s Square are underway, aiming to prevent any unpleasant odors during the King’s public appearances. Beyond the cosmetic improvements, preparations extend to the Great Bay Coast Guard Station, scheduled for official opening by the King, where workers are striving to finalize the parking area and technology installations.

Discussions are also planned with UK Space Agency scientists regarding a future space telescope, potentially to be located near the existing NASA tracking station on Cooper's Island. While the island is abuzz with activity, some residents express frustration over the disruptions caused by the preparations, questioning the necessity of such extensive measures.

Furthermore, King Charles is expected to meet with Bermuda’s Premier, David Burt, who has publicly advocated for the island’s independence from British rule, potentially setting the stage for a politically charged conversation. The visit follows a potentially challenging trip to the US, and the King may be hoping for a smoother reception in Bermuda, though the possibility of awkward moments remains





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