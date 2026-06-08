Bernadette Peters shines at Tony Awards with her enduring youthfulness and beauty

Broadway legend Bernadette Peters, 78, presents the award for best musical at the Tony Awards and continues to captivate audiences with her talent and beauty.

Broadway legend Bernadette Peters , 78, shines at the Tony Awards with her radiant beauty and enduring youthfulness. Peters, a stage star of the 1970s, has made her mark in movies and on stage with her vulnerability and slinky appeal.

Despite being regarded as insufficiently matronly in the role of Mama Rose in a 2003 revival of Gypsy, Peters continues to captivate audiences with her talent and beauty. At the Tony Awards this Sunday, Peters presented the award for best musical and handed the trophy to Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels for his work as the producer of Schmigadoon! , an adaptation of an Apple TV+ sitcom.

Peters attended the ceremony with her husband Tom Sorce, whom she secretly married in 2024 after a two-year relationship she kept out of the public eye. Peters has a long history with songwriter Stephen Sondheim, originating the role of Dot in his 1984 musical Sunday in the Park with George, and of the Witch in his 1987 show Into the Woods.

She has also starred in revivals of various Sondheim shows and served as a replacement for Bette Midler in the smash hit 2017 revival of the Jerry Herman-scored Hello, Dolly!. Peters' history with Herman stretches back to 1974 when he wrote the songs for one of her first Broadway shows, the Old Hollywood tragedy Mack & Mabel.

Most recently, she brought her star power to the Sondheim revue Old Friends, which started life in England in 2022 and came to Broadway last year. A decade ago, she gave a viral interview in which she revealed the monastic diet and exercise regime she followed to retain her exquisite physique, via The Cut





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