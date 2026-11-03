Bernard Montgomery WWII Beret Auctioned at £30,000

Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery's iconic black beret, worn during WWII victories, is auctioned for £30,000 alongside historic troop messages. The RR Auction lot highlights Monty's visual signature and leadership.

Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery's distinctive black beret, a symbol of his command during the Allied victory in Germany in 1945, is currently being offered for auction with a starting price of £30,000. The item, which has become an instantly recognizable visual signature of the British military hero, is scheduled to go under the hammer on November 19 at RR Auction, a Boston-based house in the United States. This historic piece of military dress was originally adopted by Montgomery while he commanded the Eighth Army in North Africa in 1942, marking a significant era in the Second World War.

Iconic Beret and Visual Signature

Montgomery, often referred to as Monty, chose to wear the black beret of the Royal Tank Regiment, modifying it by adding his General Officer's badge to the regiment's tank emblem. He explained that this distinctive look allowed his troops to easily recognize his presence on the chaotic battlefield. The beret became inseparable from his wartime identity, appearing in images from his campaigns in North Africa, Normandy, and across Europe. An RR Auction spokesperson noted that few pieces of military dress became as closely identified with a single commander as this double-badged beret, comparing its iconic status to Napoleon's bicorne or MacArthur's peaked cap.

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Historical Wartime Messages and Tributes

In addition to the beret, a separate lot in the auction features dozens of wartime messages issued by Montgomery to his troops in the Eighth Army and the 21st Army Group. These documents provide insight into the morale and strategy of the Allied forces during pivotal battles. One message, sent ahead of the Battle of El Alamein in October 1942, prophesied that the upcoming fight would be one of the decisive battles of history and the turning point of the war. In this communication, Montgomery stated that his forces were ready and that the battle was about to begin, setting a tone of confidence and determination for the soldiers ahead of the confrontation.

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D-Day Rallying Cry and Confidence

Another significant document in the collection is a rallying cry issued twenty-four hours before D-Day, urging his men to deal a terrific blow to the enemy in Western Europe. Montgomery wrote that the blow would be struck by the combined sea, land, and air forces of the Allies, operating as one great team under the supreme command of General Eisenhower. He expressed his best wishes to every soldier in the Allied team, noting the honor of striking a blow for freedom that would live in history. He assured his troops of his complete confidence in the successful outcome of the operations, asking them to go forward to victory with stout hearts and enthusiasm for the contest.

Final Wartime Tribute and Victory

The collection also includes Montgomery's final wartime message, in which he paid a moving tribute to the loyal service of his men. He described it as a privilege and an honor to command the great British Empire team in Western Europe, thanking each soldier from the bottom of his heart. Montgomery declared that the Allied team had won the German war and urged his troops to embark on what lay ahead with joy and optimism, aiming to win the peace as well. Montgomery died in his sleep at the age of 88 in 1976 at his home in Alton, Hampshire, leaving behind a legacy captured by these artifacts. The beret, which was later gifted to an American friend and passed into a private collection, now returns to public view as a key piece of military history.