Bernie Ecclestone's Wife Acquires £35 Million Mansion in Portugal, Marking Country's Largest Private Home Sale

Fabiana Flosi, wife of former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, has purchased a £35 million mansion in Portugal, setting a record for the largest private home sale in the country. The property, located in the exclusive Quinta da Marinha resort, features luxury amenities and stunning Atlantic views. The couple, who have a five-year-old son, have been making headlines with their recent real estate and financial transactions, including the sale of Ecclestone's yachts and supercar collection.

Former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone 's wife, Fabiana Flosi , has reportedly acquired a luxurious £35 million mansion in Portugal , marking the largest private home sale in the country's history.

The property, located in the upscale resort area of Quinta da Marinha in Cascais, approximately 15 miles west of Lisbon, was previously owned by Portuguese entrepreneur Marco Galinha, founder of Grupo BEL. The mansion boasts an array of high-end amenities, including a sprawling pool, a tennis court, and an internal lift, offering breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean.

The sale, which concluded three months ago after six months of negotiations, has drawn significant attention, with Portuguese daily Correio da Manha describing it as a landmark transaction. Fabiana Flosi, who is 46 years younger than her 95-year-old husband, married Ecclestone in August 2012 at his chalet in the exclusive Swiss resort of Gstaad.

The couple, who have a five-year-old son named Ace, have been spotted in Cascais, where they reportedly dined at a local fish restaurant called O Furnas do Guincho. Their potential neighbors in the new home include football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who owns a £30 million mansion in the same area. In a recent interview with German newspaper Bild, Fabiana discussed the challenges of parenting Ace, particularly in managing his screen time and technology use.

She emphasized the importance of teamwork with Bernie, noting that while she might be impatient, Bernie’s calm demeanor helps in guiding their son. Fabiana also shared her views on delaying Ace’s access to mobile phones until he is older, highlighting the couple’s disciplined approach to parenting. Beyond their personal life, the Ecclestones have been making significant financial moves.

Last October, it was reported that Bernie had put two of his yachts up for sale, including the £17 million superyacht 'Petara,' named after his daughters Petra and Tamara from his second marriage to Slavica Radic. Fabiana revealed that the yacht was rarely used, justifying the sale.

Additionally, Ecclestone sold his collection of 69 supercars to Red Bull co-owner Mark Mateschitz, a deal estimated to be worth £500 million. These sales follow a 2023 court case in London where Ecclestone admitted to misleading authorities about overseas assets, resulting in a £750 million tax settlement and a 17-month suspended sentence. Despite the legal troubles, Ecclestone remains a prominent figure in the world of luxury real estate and high-end assets





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