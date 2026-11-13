Bessent Blames Lutnick Over Stalled Megaspeed Export Crackdown

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick of blocking export controls on Megaspeed, a Singapore data firm tied to an alleged Chinese espionage case.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent publicly criticized Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for failing to move forward with efforts to restrict Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data firm at the center of an alleged Chinese espionage scandal. The dispute has surfaced after former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang was reportedly ousted from the company he founded, following 33 years at its helm and multiple reported affairs, one of them with a suspected Chinese spy.

Bessent made his remarks to CNBC on a Friday morning, pointing directly at the Commerce Department as the agency responsible for the stalled action. The clash has exposed a broader fight inside the Trump administration over who should be held accountable for Megaspeed's ability to obtain Nvidia's advanced chips.

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How the Megaspeed Export Order Stalled

An order to place Megaspeed under export restrictions circulated within the Commerce Department but was never signed off on by Howard Lutnick. That unsigned order is now at the core of the dispute between the two Cabinet secretaries.

The export restrictions on Nvidia's cutting-edge chips are designed to slow Chinese artificial intelligence development and help the United States stay ahead in the wider race to dominate technology. Restricting a company like Megaspeed would prevent it from acquiring those chips for transfer to restricted markets.

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According to the reporting, Alice Huang, an executive at Megaspeed and the alleged Chinese spy, reportedly pressed Jensen Huang to loosen export restrictions on Nvidia's microchips destined for markets in Asia. Those reports describe Megaspeed as having the capacity to siphon off Nvidia chips and potentially provide them to China.

Bessent and Lutnick Give Competing Accounts

Scott Bessent placed responsibility on Howard Lutnick and the Commerce Department, arguing that the decision rests with the agency that controls the process. He said the Treasury Department, the War Department, the Office of the United States Trade Representative and the State Department had favored placing Megaspeed on the Entity List for months.

Bessent emphasized that Commerce holds the authority to act, telling CNBC that Commerce has the pen. He added that questions about the internal processes behind the delay should be directed to the Commerce Department itself.

Reports indicate that Lutnick's office had been weighing trade restrictions on Megaspeed, but the Commerce Secretary never signed off on that policy. The available reporting does not include a public statement from Howard Lutnick explaining the reasons for the delay, so his position on the matter remains unconfirmed.

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Impact on Nvidia Chips and Cabinet Rift

The disagreement shows a deepening rift between two of the most senior members of Donald Trump's Cabinet, at a time when export policy on advanced chips is central to US strategy toward China. Bessent's comments make the internal disagreement visible to the public for the first time in this form.

For the chip industry, the case highlights how gaps in enforcement can allow chips intended for controlled markets to reach third parties. For national security officials, the alleged link between a Megaspeed executive and a suspected Chinese spy raises the stakes of any further delay in listing decisions.

The story is still developing. The reporting does not specify a date for a signed order or a timetable for the Entity List decision, and this article will be updated as officials respond and further details are confirmed.