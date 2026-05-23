Best Beaches in England and Scotland: Summer Inspiration

Rail firm LNER has compiled lists of the best beaches to visit in each region in England and Scotland, making it easy to reach the coast by train. Perfect for family outings and with trains easily [accessible/reachable] from major cities, this presents a delightful summer spark.

It's welcome news for families who are off for May half term, especially considering how chilly the rest of the month has been. Now, we're in for a dramatic change in the weather.

To help with some inspiration on where to go, rail firm LNER has compiled lists of the best beaches to visit in each region in England and Scotland, and all of them can be reached easily by train. This means you don't have to worry about where to park, nor about filling up with costly petrol. In the North West, LNER recommends Blackpool, Lytham St Annes, and Morecambe as the best beaches to visit.

They all offer a quintessential seaside day out but each one with their own unique spin. It's not surprising that Blackpool has made the list as one of the UK's most famous seaside resorts. The town is famous for its tower and ballroom, adrenaline-fueled rides, and Victoria piers. The beauty of Blackpool is that it truly offers something for everyone.

From arcades and rides to a vast stretch of beach, this seaside town has got it all. Away from the thrilling rides and noisy arcades of Blackpool, Lytham St Annes offers a more relaxed coastal experience. In fact, two towns? Lytham and St Annes?this seaside spot offers a good old-fashioned day out.

It boasts a row of pastel-colored beach huts which can be hired out as well as a 600ft long pier which stretches across the beach. The town also has a splash park for kids which costs just £2 per child per hour





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Beaches In England And Scotland Family-Friendly Summer Vacation LNER Train Travel Blackpool Lytham St Annes Morecambe Arcades Adrenaline-Fueled Rides Victoria Piers Activities Beach Huts

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