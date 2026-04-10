Best Countries for Expats Seeking Low or No Tax in 2026

Research reveals the top destinations for UK residents looking to relocate for favorable tax benefits, considering factors like tax rates, cost of living, and potential earnings.

As the new tax year begins, many people in the UK are reassessing their finances and exploring ways to maximize their income. With the high cost of living in the UK, including rent, taxes, and other expenses, the idea of relocating to a less expensive country may be very appealing. Research has identified the best countries to relocate to in 2026 for those seeking low or no tax environments.

International health insurance specialists at William Russell conducted a comprehensive analysis, considering factors like net salary levels, property purchase prices, rental costs, and utility bills. Each country was given an overall score out of 10 based on these factors, creating a helpful guide for those looking to relocate. Panama secured the top spot as the best destination for tax benefits. The Central American country scored a high seven out of 10 overall. Panama's territorial tax system is a significant advantage, as it does not tax foreign-sourced income earned by residents. This makes it an ideal location for those prioritizing financial efficiency. The cost of living is also a major draw, with property prices averaging around £1,753 per square meter and a one-bedroom apartment costing approximately £652 per month. Everyday expenses are relatively low, with an estimated £580 spent per person monthly. While the average monthly salary is £613, the country’s Pensionado program provides numerous discounts. Bahrain, situated in the Middle East, secured the second position due to the absence of personal income tax, and it maintains strong earning potential. Bahrain scored 6.93 out of 10 overall. Property prices in Bahrain average £1,622 per square meter, with a one-bedroom apartment renting for about £552 a month. Living expenses are relatively manageable, at £609 per person per month. The average monthly salary is £1,674, offering a good balance of income and expenditure. Andorra, although not entirely tax-free, provides attractive conditions. This country is nestled in the Pyrenees mountains. It charges income tax rates ranging from zero to 10%, depending on earnings. Andorra also utilizes a value-added tax (VAT) on goods and services, which, according to Andorra Guides, is the lowest VAT in Europe. The combination of low tax rates and a high average monthly income of £2,239 makes Andorra an appealing destination for financial stability. Monthly living costs average about £662 per person, and rent stands at approximately £858. Property prices, however, are higher than in the other countries evaluated, averaging £4,001 per square meter. Mauritius, an island country in the Indian Ocean, ranked fourth overall. It has a flat tax rate of 15% and relatively moderate living costs. Residents spend about £439 per month, on average. The average monthly net salary is around £537, while a one-bedroom apartment can be rented for £293. Property prices average £2,285 per square meter. Qatar, another Middle Eastern location, stands out for not imposing taxes on personal income, capital gains, or inheritance. The monthly salaries are high, around £2,828, and expenses are relatively low at £678 a month. The country ranked fifth overall, with a score of 6.4. However, property prices are higher, with an average of £2,907 per square meter, and rent costs around £1,041 for a one-bedroom apartment. Malta offers a remittance tax system beneficial to UK residents. The country has English as an official language. Its tax residency scheme features a flat 15% tax rate on foreign income remitted to Malta. The country does not tax overseas income kept outside of Malta, according to the Tax Advisory Partnership. Capital gains made outside Malta are also exempt from taxation, regardless of whether the proceeds are remitted to Malta. With an average monthly net salary of £1,383 and low living expenses of about £670 a month, Malta presents itself as a favourable option for saving money. Cyprus, effective this year, offers an annual tax-free income threshold of €22,000 (£19,061) for individuals, making it highly attractive to British expats. Cyprus scored 5.99 out of 10. The average monthly salary is £1,480, with monthly expenditure around £750. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment averages £679, and the average property price is £2,417 per square meter





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