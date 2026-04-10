Best Countries to Relocate to in 2026 for Low or No Tax: A Guide for Expats

This article highlights the best countries for expats to relocate to in 2026 based on factors such as tax rates, cost of living, property prices, and salary levels. The research, conducted by William Russell, identifies Panama, Bahrain, Andorra, Mauritius, Qatar, Malta, and Cyprus as attractive destinations for those seeking financial efficiency and a lower tax burden. Each country's strengths and weaknesses are analyzed, providing a comprehensive overview for potential expats.

As the new tax year begins, many Britons are assessing their finances and seeking ways to maximize their income. The high cost of living in the UK, including rental expenses and taxes, is prompting some to consider relocating to more affordable countries. A new study, conducted by international health insurance specialists at William Russell, has identified the best countries for expats seeking low or no-tax environments in 2026.

The research considered factors such as net salary levels, property purchase prices, rental costs, and utility bills, assigning each country an overall score out of 10. The findings highlight several attractive destinations for those looking to improve their financial standing. \Panama tops the list as the best country for relocation due to its favorable tax rates. Located in Central America, Panama boasts a territorial tax system, meaning foreign-sourced income is not taxed locally. This, coupled with relatively low living expenses, creates an environment conducive to financial stability. The study indicates that the average monthly salary is £613, while property prices average £1,753 per square meter and a one-bedroom apartment costs around £652 a month. Day-to-day expenses are approximately £580 per person monthly. Panama's 'Pensionado' program further enhances affordability by providing various discounts. Bahrain secures the second position, offering residents the advantage of not paying personal income tax while maintaining strong earning potential. Property prices average £1,622 per square meter, with a one-bedroom apartment costing around £552 per month. Living expenses are relatively low at approximately £609 per person. The average monthly salary stands at £1,674, resulting in an overall score of 6.93 out of 10. Andorra, while not entirely tax-free, provides a compelling proposition for residents. This country, situated in the Pyrenees mountains, features income tax rates ranging from zero to 10 percent, contingent upon earnings. Andorra's value-added tax (VAT) is the lowest in Europe. The average monthly salary is a solid £2,239, further boosting financial stability. Monthly costs hover around £662 per person, with rent at £858. Property prices are comparatively high, averaging £4,001 per square meter. \Mauritius, an island nation in the Indian Ocean, ranks fourth due to its moderate living costs. The country has a flat tax rate of 15 percent, with monthly living costs averaging £439 per person. The monthly net salary is approximately £537, while a one-bedroom apartment can be rented for £293. Property prices average £2,285 per square meter. Qatar, another Middle Eastern country, does not impose taxes on personal income, capital gains, or inheritance. Monthly salaries are substantial, around £2,828, and monthly expenses are relatively low, approximately £678. Qatar scores 6.4 overall and holds the fifth position. However, it exhibits a higher average property price of £2,907 per square meter, with rent averaging around £1,041 for a one-bedroom apartment. Malta presents a remittance tax system beneficial to UK residents. The country’s tax residency scheme offers a flat 15 percent tax rate on foreign income remitted to Malta, and no local tax is applied to overseas income kept outside of Malta. Capital gains generated outside of Malta are tax-exempt, even if the proceeds are transferred to Malta. The average monthly net salary is £1,383, and living costs are about £670 a month. Cyprus offers an appealing tax-free income threshold, making it a desirable location for British expats. As of this year, Cyprus offers a €22,000 (£19,061) annual tax-free income threshold for individuals. The average monthly salary is £1,480, and monthly expenditure is £750. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment averages at £679, and the average property price per square meter is £2,417





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Expat Relocation Tax Low Tax No Tax Cost Of Living Finance Panama Bahrain Andorra Mauritius Qatar Malta Cyprus

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