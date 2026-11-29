Find top-tier Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals featuring RTX 50-series GPUs. Save on MSI, Lenovo, and Acer models with prices under $1,500 and high refresh rate screens.

The PC Gamer hardware team has identified the most significant savings on gaming laptops during the current Cyber Monday sales event. With the holiday shopping season in full swing, consumers can now acquire high-performance machines that were previously considered premium luxury items. The current market offers a surprising value proposition, where buyers receive substantially more raw hardware power for their money than in previous years.

Best Budget Option Under $1,000

The MSI Cyborg represents the strongest entry-level option for shoppers working with a strict budget of less than one thousand dollars. This specific model is priced at $989.99 on Amazon and features an Intel Core i5 13420H processor paired with sixteen gigabytes of DDR5 RAM. The graphics capability comes from an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 GPU operating at a seventy-watt power limit.

Also read Best Cyber Monday Gaming Mouse Deals: Razer, Logitech, and Corsair Discounts

The display on this MSI machine measures fifteen point six inches with a resolution of 1080p and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Storage is provided by a five hundred and twelve gigabyte solid state drive, which is noted as being somewhat small for modern gaming standards. Despite this limitation and the constrained GPU wattage, experts consider this the only viable sub-thousand-dollar gaming laptop currently available for immediate purchase.

Large Screen Value at $1,050

For those who prioritize screen real estate over portability, a laptop with a seventeen point three-inch display is available for approximately one thousand dollars. This unit is listed on Amazon for $1,049.99 and is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 240 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU limited to eighty-five watts.

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The screen offers a high 180 Hz refresh rate at 1080p resolution, making it suitable for fast-paced competitive titles. Like the previous budget model, it includes a modest 512 GB SSD and sixteen gigabytes of DDR5 memory. The device is physically larger and heavier, meaning it is best suited for users who do not need to transport their computer frequently. The combination of an RTX 5060 GPU at this price point provides exceptional value for stationary setups.

High Wattage Performance at $1,150

Lenovo offers a machine on Best Buy for $1,149.99 that significantly outperforms competitors by maximizing GPU power output. This model features an RTX 5060 GPU running at a robust 115-watt limit, which is the highest rating among the budget options analyzed. The processor is an AMD Ryzen 7 250, and the display is a 15.3-inch panel with a 1200p resolution and a 165 Hz refresh rate.

While the base configuration includes only a 512 GB SSD and a single module of RAM, experts note that these components will not significantly hinder gaming performance. The machine is also available with a one terabyte SSD for $1,485 at Amazon or Best Buy. The higher wattage on the graphics chip ensures better frame rates in demanding titles compared to similarly priced competitors with lower power limits.

Top-Tier Specs for Power Users

At the higher end of the budget spectrum, a 16-inch laptop offers a 12-core, 24-thread AMD Ryzen 7 8840HX processor. This unit features a 1600p IPS display with an impressive 240 Hz refresh rate, designed for maximum speed and clarity. It is the only model in this selection to include a full one terabyte SSD as standard, addressing common storage concerns.

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The GPU remains an RTX 5060 at 115 watts, but the combination with the powerful CPU and high refresh rate display creates a premium experience. Although the exact price is not listed in the summary, it is positioned as a highly desirable option for enthusiasts. The screen quality and processing power make this machine a standout choice for users who demand the best performance within a reasonable budget.

OLED Display and Portable Options

Lenovo also offers a model with a stunning OLED display on Walmart for $1,299.99. This 15.3-inch screen runs at 1600p resolution and 165 Hz refresh rate, providing exceptional color accuracy and contrast. The RTX 5060 GPU is again rated at 115 watts to handle the native resolution of the panel. Users may need to rely on DLSS technology in the most graphically intensive games to maintain high frame rates.

For travelers, an Acer Nitro model is available at Walmart for $1,499.99 with a one terabyte SSD. This 16-inch laptop features an AMD Core 7 240H processor and an RTX 5060 GPU at 85 watts. The display is a 1200p 165 Hz IPS panel. While the storage is small in the base model, the device is praised for its slim chassis and bright screen, making it a strong contender for users who need a balance of performance and portability.