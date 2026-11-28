Discover the best Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals from top brands like Razer and Logitech. Save on high-performance peripherals with these exclusive discounts.

The retail landscape for computer peripherals has officially shifted its focus from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. Shoppers looking for high-performance gaming mice are now presented with fresh opportunities to secure significant discounts. Major retailers have announced new promotional pricing for top-tier hardware from industry leaders including Razer, Logitech, and Corsair.

Razer DeathAdder and Viper Series Discounts

Razer has introduced compelling price reductions on several of its most popular gaming mouse models. The DeathAdder series, a long-standing favorite among gamers, is now available for approximately the same cost as a single takeout meal. Despite having a 6,400 DPI rating and fewer features than premium models, this mouse remains an impressive value for those replacing outdated equipment.

Also read Logitech offers the cheapest wireless gaming mouse I'd actually recommend this Black Friday

For competitive players, the Razer Viper V2 Pro offers ultra-lightweight performance and a robust sensor at a reduced price. The newer Razer Viper V4 Pro is also positioned as a powerhouse for competitive gaming, offering excellent tracking and feel. Additionally, the Razer V3 Pro has been priced lower than the recently launched V4 Pro, providing a top-tier experience for a better rate.

The Razer Viper Mini is also seeing a price drop, delivering many of the specifications found in Razer's flagship models but at a much lower cost point. Gamers can expect super-clicky switches and speedy performance without the premium price tag associated with the brand's larger lineup.

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Logitech G Series and Budget Wireless Options

Logitech continues to dominate the budget and mid-range sectors with aggressive Cyber Monday pricing. The Logitech G102 Lightsync remains a staple entry-level mouse, offering six programmable buttons and customizable Lightsync RGB effects. Priced at $39.99 at Best Buy, it provides extensive customization through Logitech G Hub software without requiring a fancy price point.

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed, often cited as the favorite budget wireless mouse, has seen another price reduction. This model features a lightweight design, excellent battery life, and a high-quality sensor. Although it has not been at full price for an extended period, the current discount makes it a highly recommended option for users seeking a no-frills wireless solution.

For enthusiasts who prefer heavier mice, the Logitech G502 Hero receives a substantial discount. This model utilizes the Hero 25K sensor for precision and includes eleven customizable buttons. It also features five removable weights, allowing competitive gamers to fine-tune the feel and balance of the mouse to their specific preferences.

Corsair and Specialty Gaming Peripherals

Corsair has updated its pricing on several of its specialized gaming mice to coincide with Cyber Monday. The Corsair M65 RGB Ultra Wireless is highlighted for its unique retro aesthetic and included charging stand. While the sunken buttons may take some getting used to, users praise its solid build quality and responsive performance.

The Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE is another key offering, featuring haptic technology and super-fast clicks. This mouse is designed for users who want advanced features without paying the premium price of the Pro X3 Superstrike, which launched more recently. The current pricing makes the Dark Core a highly competitive choice in the mid-range market.

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For MMO players, the Corsair Scimitar Elite RGB provides an array of easily accessible buttons directly at the fingertips. This mouse features Stream Deck integration, allowing users to control macros and other functions beyond standard gaming inputs. The underlying performance of the mouse is also rated highly, making it a strong contender for strategy gamers.

Market Impact and Consumer Guidance

These Cyber Monday deals represent a strategic opportunity for consumers to upgrade their gaming setups at lower costs. Retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon are driving these prices down to clear inventory and attract holiday shoppers. The availability of discounts across various price points ensures that both entry-level users and professional gamers can find suitable hardware.

Shoppers are advised to review the specific requirements of their gaming genre before making a purchase. While high DPI and polling rates are desirable for some, others may prioritize battery life or button customization. The current market offers a wide range of options that balance performance and price, making it an ideal time to invest in new peripherals.

The trend of extended sales from Black Friday into Cyber Monday continues to benefit consumers. Retailers are maintaining promotional momentum to ensure customers find value in their purchases. With deals on popular models from Razer, Logitech, and Corsair now available, gamers have multiple avenues to secure high-quality equipment at discounted rates.