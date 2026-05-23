A reader shares their top picks for the best games of 2025, highlighting the enduring appeal of the core gameplay loop and the innovative blend of sci-fi and fantasy elements.

Despite the doom and gloom surrounding the video game industry, 2025 proved to be a stellar year for gaming. The core gameplay loop of destroying enemies with various balls and upgrading your village to assist in subsequent runs still manages to remain entertaining for a good few hours.

This mix of sci-fi and fantasy elements with an amazing level of invention makes for a unique and enjoyable experience. The author highlights the game's ability to provide dozens of hours of entertainment for fans of the first game. The game's rogue-like mix of puzzles and exploration is utterly enthralling, and the satisfying feeling of helping connect people remains as strong as ever.

The game's writing and animation set a new standard for video game writing and animation, making it feel like an interactive cartoon. The game's relatively little traditional gameplay is compensated for by its high quality animation and writing.

The author also notes that the game is not a huge departure from the original but with plenty of new factions and cards available with which to build your deck it’s sure to provide dozens of hours of entertainment for fans of the first game. The game follows the template laid down by its predecessor pretty closely, but the roguelite gameplay loop remains as enjoyable and addictive as ever.





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Gaming Games Best Games Rogue-Like Puzzles Exploration Sci-Fi Fantasy Video Games

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