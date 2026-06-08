Best Gaming Monitor Deals: Save Big on High Refresh Rates and 4K

Discover the top gaming monitor deals across 1080p, 1440p, and 4K resolutions, with discounts on high refresh rates and IPS/OLED panels. Find budget-friendly options and premium upgrades.

Gaming monitor prices have been steadily dropping, making it an excellent time to upgrade your setup. Even with the memory crisis affecting other PC components, monitors are becoming more affordable, especially for features like high refresh rate s, 4K resolution, and OLED panels.

Events like Amazon Prime Day offer great opportunities to snag a deal, but many retailers-including Newegg, Walmart, and Best Buy-have their own sales year-round. I've scoured the latest offers to bring you the best gaming monitor deals available now. For budget-minded gamers, 1080p monitors are incredibly cheap. The AOC 24G2SP is a standout: a 165 Hz IPS panel with a 1 ms response time, currently under $150.

It's perfect for esports or as a secondary screen. If you want something larger, the ASRock PG27FF1A offers a 27-inch VA panel with 180 Hz for around $160. VA panels provide better contrast, though viewing angles are narrower. For those who prioritize speed above all, the Alienware AW2523HF delivers a blistering 500 Hz refresh rate, but that comes at a premium.

Stepping up to 1440p, the Gigabyte G27Q is a fantastic value at $200, featuring a 144 Hz IPS panel with good color accuracy. The Dell S2722DGM is a curved VA alternative with 165 Hz, ideal for immersive single-player games. At the high end, 4K monitors are no longer absurdly expensive. The LG 27GP950-B is a 27-inch 4K IPS panel with 160 Hz and HDMI 2.1, currently around $500-down from $800.

For OLED enthusiasts, the Alienware AW3423DWF is a 34-inch ultrawide QD-OLED with 165 Hz, now under $900. When shopping, consider your GPU's capabilities. A 1080p 240 Hz monitor is overkill for a budget card, while a 4K 144 Hz display requires a top-tier graphics card. Also, check for adaptive sync (FreeSync or G-Sync) to eliminate tearing.

With these deals, you can find a monitor that matches your needs without breaking the bank. Keep an eye on upcoming sales events, but don't hesitate to buy now if you see a good price-stock can run out quickly





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Gaming Monitor Deals High Refresh Rate 4K IPS

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