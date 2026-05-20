Best ways to get Lego Batman: Legacy Of The Dark Knight ahead of launch

This text provides information on how to get the best pre-order deals on Lego Batman: Legacy Of The Dark Knight before launch and how to start playing instantly.

game launches very soon, so here’s how and where to get the best pre-order deals and even start playing right this second. Aside from being a very solid Lego game, it’s also the next best thing to a new Batman: Arkham game.

So, if you’ve yet to secure a copy, here’s a breakdown on the best places to buy it ahead of launch. Pre-order for the deluxe edition of Lego Batman: Legacy Of The Dark Knight and you'll receive the Legacy Collection, which includes three DLC packs. To submit Inbox letters and Reader’s Features more easily, without the need to send an email, just use ou





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Pre-Order Deals Next Best Thing To A New Batman: Arkham Game Lego Batman: Legacy Of The Dark Knight Best Places To Buy Xbox Pre-Order Nintendo Switch Digital Playstation

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