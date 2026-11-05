Bestyle Studio Founders Nicolas Cazenave de la Roche and Carla Romano Launch Arcane 17

Interior design duo Nicolas Cazenave de la Roche and Carla Romano establish Arcane 17 in Marseille, blending historical research with sustainable artisanal craftsmanship.

Carla Romano and Nicolas Cazenave de la Roche have officially launched Arcane 17, a new interior design practice based in Marseille, France, in 2025. The studio takes its name from the star card of the Tarot de Marseille, reflecting the founders' belief that every space possesses a unique talisman that guides the design process. This debut marks a significant moment for the duo, who aim to redefine contemporary interior architecture through a lens of historical depth and material authenticity.

Arcane 17 Design Philosophy and Core Principles

At the heart of Arcane 17 is a meticulous approach that begins with extensive archival research into the history of each building. The founders state that they start every project by studying the architectural details, the light interactions, and the historical trades associated with the site. Nicolas Cazenave de la Roche draws a parallel between the mysterious nature of meteorites and their design ethos, emphasizing that raw, unpolished matter reveals the true character of a space. This methodology ensures that each design is not merely an aesthetic addition but a dialogue between the past and the contemporary.

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The practice rejects the pursuit of a picture-perfect finish in favor of what the founders describe as the beautiful aftermath of artisanal craftsmanship. By allowing for imperfections, Arcane 17 creates environments that feel lived-in and authentic rather than sterile. Carla Romano explains that this commitment to character over perfection is central to their identity, ensuring that the resulting interiors possess a warmth and depth that standard modern design often lacks. This philosophy transforms simple structures into spaces with a soul.

Bestyle Studio Origins and Professional Background

Before establishing Arcane 17, both designers cultivated similar professional trajectories despite their distinct upbringings. Carla Romano grew up in Marseille, spending her summers in Saint-Florent, while Nicolas Cazenave de la Roche had a different early environment. Despite these differences, they both studied at L'École Beuve in Paris, where their paths finally crossed. Right after completing their studies, they decided to collaborate, eventually choosing Marseille as the base for their practice due to its status as a city in transformation.

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The duo's shared heritage on their fathers' sides provided a common cultural foundation, but their professional training focused on diving deep into materials. They learned to weave together story and research, creating a balance between subtle design choices and bold architectural interventions. This background equipped them with the skills necessary to handle complex projects that require both historical sensitivity and modern functionality. Their previous collaborations laid the groundwork for the independent entity that is now Arcane 17.

Key Projects and Material Innovation Strategies

One of the earliest examples of their work is the Le Figuier project, which involved transforming an 1820 agricultural outbuilding into a private residence. To inform their material choices, the team scoured archival photographs of the site. They repurposed old feeding troughs into metal washbasins and transformed farm hooks into flower holders, demonstrating their ability to give new life to existing objects. This project highlights their ability to blend historical artifacts with modern residential needs seamlessly.

Another significant commission is Arcane 17, a Paris restaurant that shares its name with the studio. In this space, a stainless-steel tube bar rises like the prow of a ship, turning the open kitchen into an arena. This structural element serves as both a functional piece and a sculptural focal point. Additionally, the studio worked on a series of stores for the leather goods brand Léo et Violette, where the tuning fork, an emblem of first love for opera singing, served as the guiding symbol. These projects illustrate their ability to translate abstract concepts into tangible architectural forms.

Furniture as Architecture and Future Trajectory

Furniture design is a core pillar of Arcane 17, with Nicolas Cazenave de la Roche describing the studio as curators as much as interior architects. They view furniture not as decoration but as a fragment of architecture. At Le Figuier, a structure made of okoume wood and glass organizes the entire living space, while at Arcane 17, the metal bar defines the social dynamics of the restaurant. This approach ensures that every object has a functional and structural purpose.

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The studio emphasizes working with local artisans, which they view as both an ecological commitment and a way to reconnect with traditional know-how. By avoiding trends and focusing on function first, they aim to create designs that last. Carla Romano notes that by diving into the past of a building or craft, they find the creative spark that makes each project unique. This commitment to sustainability and longevity positions Arcane 17 as a distinct voice in the competitive world of interior design.