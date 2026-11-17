YouTube stars Sharky and King Kenny join the jungle cast, marking a significant shift as Beta Squad influencers dominate reality television with new prime-time roles.

YouTube sensation Sharky has officially entered the jungle as part of the newest cast for I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, signaling a strategic pivot by producers to capture the crucial Gen Z demographic. The 30-year-old content creator joins high-profile contestants such as Wayne Rooney, Claire Sweeney, and Chloe Burrows in the Australian wilderness, bringing with him the massive digital backing of the Beta Squad collective. This move follows a proven formula established by previous influencer participants Nella Rose, GK Barry, and the 2023 winner AngryGinge, all of whom successfully transitioned from online fame to mainstream television stardom. Sharky enters the camp with the full support of his peer group, who are already making waves in other major broadcasting platforms.

Beta Squad Dominance on British Television

The Beta Squad, a collaborative network of digital creators with 12 million YouTube subscribers, is currently executing a multi-platform takeover of British television. The group, which includes prominent members King Kenny, Chunkz, Niko Omilana, and AJ Shabeel, has recently secured a series of lucrative broadcasting deals that highlight their growing commercial appeal. This expansion into traditional media is not an isolated incident but part of a broader trend where internet personalities are leveraging their digital influence to secure prime-time television roles. The collective has also demonstrated their cross-media viability through high-profile collaborations with celebrities such as KSI, Idris Elba, Lily Allen, and professional footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold. Their recent success on programs like Celebrity Traitors further solidifies their position as a dominant force in the entertainment industry, bridging the gap between social media followers and traditional TV audiences.

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Sharky's Football Background and Digital Journey

Sharky, whose real name is Sharmarke Mohamud, brings a unique athletic and comedic background to the jungle challenge. Born in the Netherlands, he relocated to London during his childhood and emerged as a promising talent in the Tottenham Hotspur development squad before pivoting to a career in media. His digital footprint is substantial, boasting 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 2.3 million on TikTok, platforms where he is recognized for his hilarious challenges and quick-witted humor. He began creating video content at the age of 15 and officially joined the Beta Squad four years later. His passion for sports remains a central theme of his brand, exemplified by his management of SDS FC in the Baller League and his hosting duties for the Sharky Does Sports podcast. Despite his athletic past, Sharky approaches the jungle with a self-deprecating sense of humor, particularly regarding his reputation for struggling with eating challenges, having previously compiled footage of himself gagging or vomiting on YouTube during various stunts.

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King Kenny's Overcoming Adversity and Media Career

King Kenny, also known as Kenny Oghenovo Ojuederie, represents a different trajectory within the Beta Squad, having evolved from a struggling student into one of the BBC's most watched new talents. Now 29 years old, he began his YouTube career at 16, uploading prank videos and vlogs after overcoming significant financial hardship. Growing up in a deprived area of Watford, Hertfordshire, as one of 14 siblings, Kenny faced severe economic challenges, surviving on meals of white rice, butter, and sweetcorn, while wearing affordable footwear from ASDA. His determination to enter the industry was tested early when a borrowed camera broke, forcing him to work jobs at McDonald's and ASDA to save money for replacement equipment. He eventually enrolled in a media studies course at Brunel University of London, where his prank videos gained traction, although he faced legal scrutiny in October 2016 for an incident involving a chainsaw prank that led to his arrest and subsequent apology.

Future Ventures and Competitive Background

As the Beta Squad members continue to expand their portfolios, they are diversifying into new creative fields beyond standard influencer content. King Kenny has recently announced the launch of a music career, adding another dimension to his multi-hyphenate professional identity. His physical discipline has also been a notable aspect of his life, as he is an avid boxer who competed in numerous tournaments over the years. However, he officially retired from competitive boxing in May of this year due to an injury to his ribs. The group's influence is further amplified by members like Niko Omilana, who, along with King Kenny, Chunkz, and AJ Shabeel, continues to shape the cultural landscape for younger audiences. This coordinated effort to dominate both digital and broadcast media underscores a significant shift in how entertainment brands are built and consumed, with the Beta Squad leading the charge in this new era of cross-platform celebrity.