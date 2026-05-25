Beth Levis Discusses Son Will Levis Privacy Breach and NFL Return

Beth Levis opens up about the emotional impact of a hacked intimate video involving her son, Will Levis, and provides updates on his return to the Tennessee Titans for the 2026 season.

Beth Levis , the mother of Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis , has shared a deeply personal and emotional account of the distress her son faced following the leak of an intimate video.

Speaking during an appearance on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast, she detailed the moment she learned about the situation in May 2024. She recounted a phone call from Will that left her heartbroken, describing how she could immediately tell something was wrong just by the tone of his voice. Beth explained that she was driving at the time and felt compelled to pull over as soon as she realized the gravity of the situation.

The quarterback, who was dating influencer Gia Duddy at the time of the recording, was devastated that a private moment had been broadcast to the world. According to his mother, Will's first reaction was one of profound apology, repeatedly telling her 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry, so sorry Mom,' which Beth described as a heart-wrenching moment for any parent to experience.

The footage was never intended for public consumption, and the breach of privacy caused significant emotional turmoil for the young athlete. The fallout from the leak led to significant financial expenditure as Will Levis sought to uncover the origin of the breach. Beth revealed that her son hired a team consisting of cybersecurity specialists and private investigators, spending an exorbitant amount of money to track down the culprits.

The investigation eventually revealed a disturbing reality: the content had not been leaked by any close associate or former partner, but was the result of a sophisticated cyberattack. Investigators discovered that an Eastern European hacking group had breached Will's private laptop several years prior, likely during his time in college. These criminals specifically targeted an attractive couple to gain attention and notoriety online.

While the legal and technical teams managed to have much of the content removed, Beth acknowledged the grim reality of the digital age, noting that it is virtually impossible to completely erase something once it has been scraped across the vast expanse of the internet. This experience highlighted the vulnerability of personal data and the persistence of digital footprints. Beyond the legal battle, Beth Levis sought to clear the air regarding rumors that had circulated on social media.

There was widespread conjecture that either Will or Gia Duddy had intentionally leaked the footage to spite one another following their breakup in September 2023. Beth firmly denied these accusations, stating that such claims were entirely baseless and that neither party was responsible for the leak. This ordeal seems to have influenced Beth's own business ventures, as she recently launched a clothing brand called 'Chill Life Style.

' The brand's core philosophy encourages individuals to reduce their dependency on smartphones and spend more quality time engaging with the physical world and the people around them—a sentiment that feels particularly poignant given the digital trauma her son endured. By promoting a lifestyle of disconnection from devices, she hopes to encourage a healthier relationship with technology. On the professional front, Will Levis is currently navigating a challenging road back to the gridiron.

After being sidelined for the entire 2025 NFL season due to necessary shoulder surgery, the 26-year-old quarterback is now preparing for the 2026 campaign. He finds himself in a competitive position, currently slotted behind Cam Ward, who was the first overall pick of the 2025 Draft and is entering his second season as the starter for the Tennessee Titans.

Levis's journey has been marked by resilience, recalling the emotional turmoil of the 2023 NFL Draft where he sat in the green room with his mother and Gia Duddy, watching other players be selected while he waited in agonizing uncertainty. He was eventually selected 33rd overall in the second round after the Titans traded up to secure him.

Now entering the final year of his 9.5 million dollar rookie contract, Levis faces a new era in Nashville under the leadership of head coach Robert Saleh. The Titans are set to open their season on September 13 at Nissan Stadium, where they will face Saleh's former team, the New York Jets





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