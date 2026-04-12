Bethenny Frankel, 55, Shows Off Toned Physique in Bikini, Shares Her Secrets to Staying Fit

Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel, 55, flaunts her figure in a baby pink bikini on Instagram, sharing her secrets to staying fit and active, including prioritizing sleep, happiness, and a balanced approach to food and exercise. She made her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Bethenny Frankel , the former Real Housewives of New York City star, recently took to her Instagram Story to share a series of photos showcasing her impressive physique in a baby pink bikini. The 55-year-old reality TV personality, who made waves with her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, posed in front of a mirror, flaunting her toned figure and radiating a sense of confidence.

She paired the skimpy swimwear with oversized sunglasses and a large straw hat, preparing for a day out in the sun. This latest post is just another example of Frankel's commitment to self-care and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, a topic she frequently discusses with her followers. She also wore a Chanel tank top that paired perfectly with her pink bikini in another post. Her sun-kissed glow and youthful appearance continue to be a source of inspiration for her fans, who are often curious about her secrets to staying fit and active, especially at her age. \Frankel has been very open about her approach to health and wellness, emphasizing a balanced and sustainable lifestyle rather than strict diets or intense workout routines. In past interviews and social media posts, she's revealed that her key to staying in shape involves prioritizing sleep, happiness, and a healthy relationship with food. She shared that she is 'walking on the beach' and does not exercise besides partaking in her hobbies. She has always emphasized the importance of self-regulation and avoiding extremes. Frankel's philosophy is rooted in finding what works best for her and maintaining a sense of joy and contentment. She also acknowledges that her body has remained relatively unchanged, but the perception of it has shifted, with many people surprised by her fitness level at her age. This observation highlights the impact of societal expectations and the importance of challenging ageist stereotypes. She added that she had a different approach in her 30s. At that time, she was always on a diet.\Frankel's message resonates with many because it promotes a realistic and attainable approach to well-being. She encourages her fans to focus on what makes them feel good, whether it's enjoying a leisurely walk, getting a full night's sleep, or indulging in their favorite foods in moderation. She is an advocate for a 'zero f***s lifestyle', according to her. Her lifestyle is about balance, not extremes. This message has solidified her image as a relatable and inspiring figure who values overall well-being. Frankel's Instagram posts and public statements serve as a reminder that staying healthy is not about restrictive diets or grueling workouts, but rather about making choices that support both physical and mental well-being





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