Bethenny Frankel Debuts New Romance in Two Years with Handsome Miami Financier Shane Campbell

American entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel, who gained fame as an Instagram star and is known for her appearances on The Real Housewives of New York City, has debuted her first new romance in two years. The recently divorced mother of 15-year-old daughter Bryn is now with handsome Miami financier Shane Campbell and became Instagram official with him during a date together.

Have YOU got a story? Email tBethenny Frankel officially debuted her first new romance in two years this week. The Real Housewives icon, 55, who previously revealed she loves to 'torture men' in an exclusive chat with The Daily Mail, went Instagram official with handsome Miami financier Shane Campbell.

Posting a snap of the pair passionately kissing during a roller skating date, Frankel wrote: 'If a launch is hard this is a diamond... ,' The new couple were first linked last month and made their first public appearance together at the 2026 Global Champions Arabians Tour in Miami Beach.

'Bethenny is the happiest she's ever been and is fully in her intentional dating era,' a source told the Daily Mail in April. They seemed to enjoy each other's company. Campbell is a senior managing director at FTI Consulting. Frankel - who recently launched a dating membership community called The Core - raved about a new suitor in an Instagram video last month.

She recalled how she and the man, whom she did not name, had been texting until she 'shut it down' because it 'became a little bread-crumby.

' However, they later reconnected at a bar and he then went on to call her before driving 'an hour and a half' to see her. The two enjoyed a 'five-hour date' followed by additional dates that were 'very planned out and very intentional and very chivalrous... ,' The new romance comes after Frankel opened up about her 'traumatic' divorce from ex Jason Hoppy, 55, with whom she shares 15-year-old daughter Bryn.

The new romance comes after Frankel opened up about her 'traumatic' divorce from ex Jason Hoppy, 55, with whom she shares 15-year-old daughter Bryn. Frankel admitted their split was even more devastating than her chaotic childhood; she feared she would 'never survive it'





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