Bethenny Frankel Enjoys New Romance with Miami-Based Financial Advisor

Bethenny Frankel, former Real Housewives of New York City star, is dating Miami-based financial advisor Shane L. Campbell. They made their first public appearance at the 2026 Global Champions Arabians Tour in Miami Beach, where they were seen holding hands and enjoying each other's company. Frankel is in an 'intentional dating era' and is thrilled about the new relationship. The news comes after she candidly discussed her difficult divorce.

Bethenny Frankel , the former Real Housewives of New York City star, has been spotted with a new man, Shane L. Campbell , a Miami-based financial advisor. Their public debut as a couple took place at the 2026 Global Champions Arabians Tour in Miami Beach last Friday, where they were seen holding hands and inseparable throughout the event. Sources indicate that Frankel is in an 'intentional dating era' and is the happiest she's ever been. The outing was a lively affair, with Frankel looking radiant in a light pink dress, matching purse, and strappy heels, while Campbell sported a navy blazer, blue button-up, black jeans, and sneakers. The event featured great music and food from Carbone, creating a vibrant atmosphere that Frankel thoroughly enjoyed, even stating that she felt like she was in a romance novel. She particularly praised performers 50 Cent and Sean Paul, expressing her admiration for their performance and how much she enjoyed the whole vibe of the event. At one point, Frankel was even pictured wearing Campbell's jacket, further highlighting their closeness and comfort with each other. Frankel's social media presence also reveals her excitement about her new romance and her views on the importance of intentional dating.

Frankel, founder of the Skinnygirl brand and recently launched dating membership community The Core, offered insights into her dating philosophy and her experience with Campbell. She shared a video on Instagram where she described her encounter with a new suitor, whose identity she did not reveal, and their initial communication that eventually led to a more serious relationship. She described how they initially connected, including some early bread-crumbing but later reconnected at a bar, and then he drove over an hour to see her. They then enjoyed a 'five-hour date' followed by more 'very planned out and very intentional and very chivalrous' dates. She emphasized the importance of a man having a plan and showing genuine feelings. Frankel’s dating advice to her followers reflects her current mindset and approach to relationships, encouraging them not to settle for less than what they deserve. In addition, Frankel gave a lot of importance to how the man treats her, mentioning how he offered to pick her up from the airport and planned dates that were similar to those on 'The Bachelor'. She encouraged other women to hold out for an excellent partner.

This new romance comes after Frankel openly discussed her past and a very tough divorce from Jason Hoppy, with whom she shares her 15-year-old daughter Bryn. Frankel expressed the divorce was more challenging than her unstable childhood. She revealed her emotional pain and struggles with the split in an interview with Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast. This raw interview showed how the former Real Housewives star views the latest relationship as an entirely new chapter in her life. The fact that the interview took place in 2025 further highlights Frankel's personal growth and evolution. Frankel appears to be embracing a new phase of her life with a focus on intentional dating and finding a meaningful connection. The news of her new relationship and her public appearances reflect a sense of happiness and excitement as she navigates this new chapter of her personal life





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