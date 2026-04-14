Bethenny Frankel Enters 'Intentional Dating Era' with New Romance

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel is reportedly dating Miami-based financial advisor Shane L. Campbell. The couple made their first public appearance at a recent event in Miami Beach. Frankel has expressed excitement about the new relationship and is embracing a new chapter in her dating life after her 'traumatic' divorce from Jason Hoppy.

Bethenny Frankel , the former star of The Real Housewives of New York City, has a new romance blooming. The 55-year-old entrepreneur and reality TV personality is now dating Shane L. Campbell , a Miami-based financial advisor. Their relationship has already made a public debut, with the pair attending the 2026 Global Champions Arabians Tour in Miami Beach together last Friday. Sources indicate that Frankel is in high spirits, describing her as the happiest she's been and fully embracing an 'intentional dating era'. During the event, the couple was reportedly inseparable, holding hands and enjoying each other's company throughout the night. Frankel herself has expressed her excitement about the new relationship, highlighting the fun and vibrant atmosphere of their outing. She even mentioned the great music, delicious food, and overall vibe of the event, which added to the romantic ambiance of the evening. It seems this new relationship is off to a positive start, and fans are eager to see how it develops.

Frankel's outing with Campbell was a glamorous affair, with Frankel herself captivating in a light pink dress, a matching purse, and strappy heels. Her date, Shane L. Campbell, complemented her look with a navy blazer over a blue button-up shirt, paired with black jeans and sneakers. During the event, they were seen enjoying the music and atmosphere, including performances by 50 Cent and Sean Paul. Frankel shared her enjoyment of the music on her social media, saying she 'lives for' 50 Cent. It seems like the couple had a very fun time at the event. Campbell is a senior managing director at FTI Consulting. Frankel shared on social media, she was conscious this was their first outing. The Skinnygirl mogul was in a great mood and mixed and mingled with guests but ultimately spent time with her date. They are definitely having fun together, it looks like this will be a match made in Miami. This new romance follows Frankel's recent ventures into the dating scene, including the launch of The Core, a dating membership community. Frankel recently opened up about the importance of intentional dating and not settling for less, which is consistent with the details of her new relationship.

Frankel's new relationship comes after a period of personal reflection and growth. She recently opened up about her past, including her 'traumatic' divorce from Jason Hoppy. She admitted that the divorce was more challenging than even her difficult childhood. The news comes at a time when Frankel is actively exploring the world of dating, having recently launched her own dating membership community, The Core. Frankel shared about an encounter with another potential suitor where they had a five-hour date filled with 'very planned out and very intentional and very chivalrous' moments. This suggests Frankel's strong belief in purposeful dating and not settling for less. She emphasized the importance of a man having a clear plan and demonstrating his feelings to his partner. Frankel's new relationship with Campbell aligns with this philosophy, representing a fresh chapter for the businesswoman as she continues to navigate the complexities of love and relationships. Frankel is actively looking for new love, and it looks like she is succeeding. Her fans are wishing her the best in her journey through the world of love and dating.





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