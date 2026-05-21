Bethenny Frankel's Money-Making Machine: Influencer Contracts Worth $20+ Million

Bethenny Frankel's journey from reality TV star to a successful businesswoman who earns tens of millions of dollars from her influencer contracts and other businesses is an inspiration. Read more to find out how she built her fortune and her thoughts on her success.

Bethenny Frankel has turned reality TV fame into a money-making machine by revealing that she rakes in tens of millions of dollars from influencer contracts and other businesses.

After launching Skinnygirl lifestyle brand and dominating Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York City in 2009, Frankel transformed the low-calorie pre-packaged margarita Skinnygirl into a global empire, selling it to Beam Global for $120 million in 2011. She also made early investments in companies like Cameo and lucrative real estate flips. In a podcast, she discussed her staggering earnings and how she believes people shouldn't work for free.

Her content resonates across generations, and she even hinted at a potential 'Bethenny seal' for products she endorses. Making one decision at a time, she achieved success and broke barriers in various fields





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Bethenny Frankel Realtor Entrepreneur Influencer Successful Building Income

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