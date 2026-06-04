Bethenny Frankel Slams Age‑ist Swimsuit‑Show Hate, Defends Her Body on TikTok

Bethenny Frankel, 55, confronts body‑shamers after her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Week runway debut, calling out ageist remarks and celebrating diversity on the catwalk.

Bethenny Frankel , the 55‑year‑old former star of "The Real Housewives of New New York," has taken to TikTok to fire back at the wave of age‑ist and body‑shaming comments that followed her appearance on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Week runway.

The reality‑TV veteran walked the catwalk for the second time last week, sharing the stage with models such as Alix Earle and Brooks Nader and later appearing in this year's Swimsuit Issue. While the event celebrated a diverse roster of women-ranging from comedian Tiffany Haddish and Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder to pop powerhouse Lizzo-Frankel found herself the target of cruel remarks that fixated on her age and the shape of her backside.

In a defiant TikTok video she responded, "I'll do what the f**k I want," and specifically called out critics who labeled her rear end "jello.

" She humorously admitted, "It is jello. I've told you f**king 27,000 times I don't work out. Was I going to do squats for six months? No, because I'm not that vain," underscoring her refusal to conform to traditional fitness expectations.

Frankel emphasized that she never set out to become a model; instead she wanted to enjoy the experience and be herself. She described the runway as a celebration of "all shapes, sizes, heights, ages, races, backgrounds…just amazing women," and noted how much she loved flaunting "skimpy bikinis" alongside her fellow Swimsuit Issue stars.

The former Bravo personality also shared personal moments from the show: her boyfriend, financier Shane Campbell, was in the audience cheering her on, and her 16‑year‑old daughter Brynn Hoppy voiced a favorite for a daring black bondage‑style one‑piece. Frankel's candid remarks about body inclusivity highlighted a broader conversation in the fashion industry, noting how trends swing from demanding inclusivity to glorifying hyper‑glamorous "glamazon" aesthetics.

She concluded that the persistence of haters only proves she is doing something right, stating, "There are going to be so many haters, and the one comfort that I take is that the haters stay longer. They're obsessed. They're miserable with their own lives; it has nothing to do with me.

" The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show, which featured Frankel and a host of other iconic beauties, will begin streaming on Hulu on June 9. Frankel's outspoken response has sparked a wider dialogue about ageism, body positivity, and the right of women-regardless of age-to occupy spaces traditionally reserved for younger models.

By refusing to apologize for her appearance and by celebrating the diversity of the cast, she has positioned herself as both a participant in and a critic of the evolving standards of beauty in mainstream media. Her message resonates beyond the swimsuit runway, encouraging anyone who feels judged for their body or age to "do what the f**k you want" and find confidence in their own skin





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Bethenny Frankel Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Ageism Body Positivity Celebrity Fashion

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