Bethenny Frankel Stuns on Runway at Miami Swim Week

Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel made a statement as she stormed the runway at Miami Swim Week, modelling an array of tiny two pieces and dancing with the models. Her new boyfriend, Shane Campbell, was no doubt delighted to see her in such racy attire. Bethenny raved about Shane's chivalrous nature and encouraged women not to settle for less than they deserve.

Bethenny Frankel made a statement as she stormed the runway at Miami Swim Week on Saturday. The Real Housewives icon, 55, modelled an array of tiny two pieces at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at W South Beach, putting her toned abs on display in a crochet striped bikini and a strappy black two piece with fingerless gloves.

Despite being surrounded by professional models, Bethenny refused to be upstaged, dancing down the runway with Erin Marley Klay, who is also one of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2026 Rookies. Bethenny had a Baywatch moment as she chanelled Pamela Anderson in a plunging red swimsuit. She was loving life on the runway and also had just as much fun backstage, filming a video dancing with the models and declaring 'mother had arrived'.

Her new boyfriend, Shane Campbell, a former pro hockey player and investment banker, was no doubt delighted to see Bethenny in such racy attire. Bethenny recently went Instagram official with Shane and the pair have been inseparable, attending events and enjoying each other's company.

Bethenny - who recently launched a dating membership community called The Core - raved about Shane's chivalrous nature and how he went to great lengths to impress her, including picking her up from the airport and taking her on a date that was like 'something you would experience on The Bachelor.

' She stressed that there are still amazing men out there and encouraged women not to settle for less than they deserve. Bethenny was previously married to Jason Hoppy, 55, with whom she shares 15-year-old daughter Bryn





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Bethenny Frankel Miami Swim Week Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show Shane Campbell The Core The Bachelor Jason Hoppy Bryn Hoppy

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