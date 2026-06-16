Bette Midler's Anti-Trump Rally Performance Sparks Mockery and Debate

Bette Midler faced online ridicule for her performance at a counter-programming rally against President Trump's UFC birthday event, highlighting polarized reactions to celebrity political activism.

Veteran actress and singer Bette Midler faced widespread ridicule on social media following her performance at an anti-Trump rally in New York City, which was staged as an alternative broadcast to the UFC Freedom 250 event held at the White House on Sunday.

The 80-year-old performer appeared at the Rise Up, Sing Out concert, an event meant to counter-program the president's birthday celebration and the UFC fight. She was joined by other prominent Hollywood figures including Jane Fonda, Robert De Niro, and Julia Roberts. Midler performed a modified version of Woody Guthrie's "All You Fascists Bound To Lose," altering the lyrics to include references to ICE and the Minneapolis protests, directly targeting the Trump administration and its policies.

The performance, which featured backup singers, quickly became a subject of intense mockery on platforms like X, where users described it as "painfully bad" and "cringe," with many expressing second-hand embarrassment. Some critics contrasted the event unfavorably with the president's UFC birthday celebration, calling it a "bad PBS telethon" and "humiliating.

" Supporters, however, defended Midler as an icon whose artistic legacy remains untarnished. The actress has long been a vocal critic of Trump, deactivating her X account after his 2024 electoral victory and previously describing his mind as a "virtual vacuum.

" At the concert, she praised the crowd for being "bright, intelligent, well-meaning... desperate for justice," while other speakers like De Niro and Fonda delivered fiery anti-Trump remarks, with Fonda accusing the government of violating the First Amendment to silence artists and De Niro likening patriotism to an "abused spouse" loving their abuser. The event underscored the deepening cultural and political divisions in the United States, pitting celebrity activism against a president who frames himself as a champion of ordinary Americans





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Bette Midler Donald Trump UFC Rise Up Sing Out Celebrity Activism Political Protest Social Media Reaction Woody Guthrie

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