Better Heart Health Before Pandemic Linked to Lower Risk of Severe COVID-19

Researchers at the University of Vermont have found that better heart health before the pandemic was linked to a lower risk of severe COVID-19 events. The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, analyzed the heart health of nearly 30,000 people using the American Heart Association's Life's Essential 8 metric.

University of Vermont researchers have found that better heart health before the pandemic was linked to a lower risk of severe COVID-19 events. The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association , analyzed the heart health of nearly 30,000 people using the American Heart Association 's Life's Essential 8 metric.

The results showed that adults with the highest heart health scores at the beginning of the pandemic were nearly half as likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19 when compared to those with the lowest scores. The study suggests that having a healthy heart helps the body deal with the stress of a viral infection like COVID-19. The researchers also found that better heart health prepares individuals better for real-life stress tests such as infectious diseases like COVID-19.

The study adds to the growing evidence that better heart health is important not just to protect people from heart disease but for protection from adverse outcomes from infections such as COVID-19 and for overall health. The study's lead author, Tim Plante, said that the findings suggest that the tremendous impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. could have been reduced if the general population had had better heart health prior to the onset of the pandemic.

The study's senior author, Elizabeth C. Oelsner, said that in many ways, a viral infection is like a cardiac stress test, except it's not controlled. The researchers determined the heart health of nearly 30,000 people using the American Heart Association's Life's Essential 8 metric, which considers diet, physical activity, smoking, sleep, body mass index, blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar. The analysis found that the Life's Essential 8 metrics were associated with a lower risk of severe COVID-19 infection.

The study also highlights the importance of vaccination to prevent complications, particularly in those who are older, with low heart health, or a diagnosis of heart disease. The study's findings suggest that individuals can work on improving their heart health to prepare themselves better for real-life stress tests such as infectious diseases like COVID-19.

The study's results are based on data from nearly 30,000 people and are consistent with the growing evidence that better heart health is important for overall health and protection from adverse outcomes from infections such as COVID-19. The study's limitations include the fact that the study was conducted during the pandemic, and the results may not be generalizable to other populations or settings.

However, the study's findings are consistent with the growing evidence that better heart health is important for overall health and protection from adverse outcomes from infections such as COVID-19. The study's results suggest that improving heart health through lifestyle changes such as diet, physical activity, and smoking cessation may help individuals prepare themselves better for real-life stress tests such as infectious diseases like COVID-19.

The study's findings also highlight the importance of vaccination to prevent complications, particularly in those who are older, with low heart health, or a diagnosis of heart disease. The study's results are consistent with the growing evidence that better heart health is important for overall health and protection from adverse outcomes from infections such as COVID-19





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