Bettina Trump and Nicky Hilton Rothschild's London Trip Sparks Friendship Buzz

Newlywed Bettina Trump jets to London with Nicky Hilton Rothschild, revealing a decades-long friendship that surprises fans. The trip follows her intimate Bahamas wedding to Donald Trump Jr.

Bettina Trump , the newlywed wife of Donald Trump Jr ., has jetted off to London with her close friend Nicky Hilton Rothschild, sparking surprise among some fans who were unaware of their long-standing friendship.

The trip comes just weeks after Bettina, 39, married the 48-year-old eldest son of former President Donald Trump in an intimate Bahamas ceremony over Memorial Day Weekend. The couple exchanged vows in Palm Beach before heading to Norman's Cay island for a sun-soaked celebration with close family and friends, including Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump. Now, Bettina is already off on another adventure, this time to the United Kingdom with the fashion heiress.

Bettina shared a sweet Instagram Story on Thursday showing the two women posing together on a couch while shopping in London. Dressed in casual chic attire, Bettina wore light-wash jeans, a black jacket, and a silky scarf, while Nicky sported black pants and a camel-colored coat. The photo was captioned: 'Missed this gorgeous girl @nickyhilton,' accompanied by a British flag and red heart emojis.

The image quickly circulated on social media, particularly on the NYC Influencer Snark subreddit, where one user posted the picture with the caption: 'Nicky Hilton and Bettina Trump are friends?!?!

' The post garnered mixed reactions, with some users expressing surprise and others noting that the friendship was predictable given their shared Palm Beach social circles. 'Not shocking at all,' one commenter wrote. Another added, 'Fork found in kitchen unfortunately,' a sarcastic remark implying that the association was inevitable. Bettina and Nicky's friendship actually spans decades.

They were first photographed together at a party in New York City in 2009, alongside Nicky's sister Paris Hilton and model Alexandra Richards. More recently, in 2025, they posed together at the Art Production Fund's Gala with actress Bijou Phillips. Both women are regulars at high-profile events in Palm Beach and have been seen together at various luxury gatherings.

It is unclear whether Nicky attended Bettina's wedding, as she did not appear in any of the photos shared from the celebration, which included all of Trump's children: Ivanka, Tiffany, and Eric. The couple's marriage certificate, obtained by the Daily Mail, revealed that they had a secret ceremony at the home of Bettina's sister, Kristina McPherson, days before the Bahamas event.

Bettina later posted a black-and-white photo of their wedding bands on Instagram, captioned: 'Forever yours, forever mine,' followed by a message: 'The whole point is to marry your best friend.

' The wedding came a year after Donald Trump Jr.'s public split from Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was later appointed as Greek ambassador. He began dating Bettina soon after and proposed with an eight-carat diamond ring over the holidays, with the news revealed by his father at a White House Christmas reception. Bettina has already earned approval from her new family; in April, Ivanka Trump posted intimate photos from Bettina's bridal shower, gushing over her.

Meanwhile, Bettina and Don Jr. were seen at the F1 Grand Prix in Monte-Carlo last week, further solidifying their status as a glamorous power couple. The London trip with Nicky Hilton Rothschild underscores Bettina's seamless integration into the elite social world, blending old friendships with new family ties





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