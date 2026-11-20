The European Consumer Organisation urges EU regulators to impose strict penalties on major tech firms for alleged barriers to switching services and controlling personal data.

The European Consumer Organisation ( BEUC) has issued a stern warning to major technology firms, stating that their current implementation of the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) fails to provide consumers with meaningful choice in digital services. According to the organization, companies designated as gatekeepers are still likely breaching the regulation far too frequently for users to reap the full benefits of a fairer digital market.

Gatekeepers Face Scrutiny Over Compliance

The BEUC analysis identifies Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta, and Microsoft as the primary actors whose practices may violate the spirit and letter of the DMA. These entities were designated as gatekeepers because they operate specified core platform services, including search engines, messaging platforms, and app stores. The regulation aims to ensure these digital markets are open to competition, yet the consumer group argues that the current reality falls short of this goal.

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Microsoft and Google Allege Interface Manipulation

BEUC directed specific criticism at Microsoft, alleging the company employed behavioral techniques and non-neutral interfaces to elicit user consent for data sharing. The report claims Microsoft emphasizes the benefits of its services while obscuring the reasons for declining, making it difficult for users to change defaults or stop apps from opening links in Edge or using Bing. The organization further stated that Microsoft regularly prompts users who selected alternative browsers to switch back using subliminal techniques from device manufacturers.

Similar accusations were levied against Alphabet regarding its Search and Google Play services. BEUC highlighted Google's practice of favoring its own services and restricting developers from directing users to alternative purchasing channels. The consumer group also cited non-neutral language in consent experiences and difficulties in uninstalling gatekeeper applications as evidence of insufficient compliance with the DMA's openness requirements.

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Apple and Amazon Face Implementation Concerns

Apple, ByteDance, Amazon, and Meta were also highlighted for various alleged non-compliant behaviors. BEUC pointed to Apple's restrictions on alternative app distribution methods as a significant barrier to consumer choice. Amazon faced scrutiny for using interface design techniques to nudge users into handing over their data. The organization expressed concern that even after Apple updated its App Store terms earlier this year, the changes did not resolve fundamental issues related to the ongoing dispute with the European Commission.

In response to these allegations, a Microsoft spokesperson stated that the company is continuing to engage with the Commission and industry peers to ensure full compliance with DMA rules. A representative for Amazon emphasized that their consent experience is clear and allows customers informed choice, noting that sellers can offer products on third-party marketplaces without affecting their eligibility as the Featured Offer.

BEUC Demands Tougher Regulatory Penalties

BEUC director general Agustín Reyna declared that the era of cosmetic compliance must end, urging the European Commission to hold gatekeepers accountable and impose dissuasive penalties in all cases where rules are bypassed. The report, which draws on evidence submitted to the Commission between June 2025 and June 2026, has been shared with EU regulators. The responsibility now lies with the Commission to determine if these allegations will lead to further findings of non-compliance or enforcement actions.