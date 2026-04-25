Beverley Callard Insists 'I'm A Celebrity' Cast 'Got On' Despite Finale Drama

Former contestant Beverley Callard defends the 'I'm A Celebrity South Africa' cast, claiming they had a positive relationship despite the tense scenes and reported conflicts during the finale. The season was marked by disputes between Adam Thomas, Jimmy Bullard, and David Haye, culminating in a heated confrontation and questions about the show's future.

Beverley Callard , a former contestant on ' I'm A Celebrity South Africa', has publicly stated that the cast members all 'got on' despite the tense and often confrontational scenes witnessed during the show's finale on Friday.

Adam Thomas was crowned Jungle Legend for the series, but the season was marked by reports of bullying and disagreements, particularly between Adam, Jimmy Bullard, and David Haye. Callard, who had to withdraw from the competition early due to medical reasons and a subsequent breast cancer diagnosis, was unable to attend the live final but shared a video message on social media expressing her positive view of the cast's relationships.

She emphasized that the show didn't fully portray the positive interactions, focusing instead on the heated moments. The finale itself was fraught with drama, centering around an alleged incident where Adam Thomas used abusive language towards Jimmy Bullard during a trial. This led to a heated exchange where Jimmy questioned Adam's behavior, asking fellow campmates if they considered it 'aggressive and abusive'. The confrontation escalated to the point where Gemma Collins and Sinitta temporarily left the stage.

Hosts Ant and Dec attempted to mediate, ultimately stating that they would 'agree to disagree'. Following the finale, an awkward encounter occurred between Ant and Jimmy as Ant left with his wife, with Jimmy attempting to engage him in conversation before a security guard intervened. The incident raises questions about the show's future and the handling of conflict among its participants. After being crowned the winner, Adam Thomas appeared subdued, overshadowed by the ongoing disputes.

Jimmy Bullard admitted to 'throwing Adam under the bus' by withdrawing from a trial, citing financial reasons as his motivation. He defended his actions by stating he would not tolerate abusive, aggressive, or intimidating behavior. Jimmy also criticized the show's editing, claiming that the full extent of Adam's language was not aired. David Haye supported Jimmy's claims, questioning why Adam was using obscenities.

Adam responded by asking David to allow the finalists to speak. The situation highlights the complexities of reality television and the potential for conflict to arise even amongst individuals who, according to Beverley Callard, generally 'got on'. The aftermath of the show suggests lingering tensions and a need for reflection on the dynamics within the camp and the show's production





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I'm A Celebrity Beverley Callard Adam Thomas Jimmy Bullard David Haye Reality TV Bullying Conflict Finale

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