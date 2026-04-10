Beverley Callard Regrets Going Easy on David Haye in I'm A Celebrity Feud

Beverley Callard reflects on her I'm A Celebrity feud with David Haye, expressing regret for not being tougher on him after he sent her to the Savannah Scrub. She shares her disappointment in his actions and reveals more of what she said was edited out.

Beverley Callard has revisited her past conflict with David Haye , expressing her disappointment and regret over her interactions with the boxer during their time on I'm A Celebrity . The Coronation Street actress, now 69, found herself at odds with Haye, 45, from the outset of the competition when he chose to send her to the basic Savannah Scrub camp in the very first episode.

This decision, which deprived her of better food rations, comfortable sleeping arrangements, and even a proper toilet, prompted immediate resentment from Callard. She initially threatened direct physical confrontation and later voiced her displeasure once the two groups of contestants were reunited. Callard, in a conversation with The Sun Online, revealed that she felt she should have been more assertive in her criticism of Haye's actions. She stated that while more of her feelings had been expressed on camera, much of it was edited out. Her remarks indicate that she was a fan of Haye's prior to their encounter, making his treatment of her even more disheartening. The circumstances surrounding Haye's decision included a trial, the result of which saw Haye having the power to choose who would be assigned to the basic camp. His selection of Scarlett Moffatt, which subsequently landed Callard in the Savannah Scrub, sparked considerable frustration among Callard and her fellow contestants.\The tension between Callard and Haye escalated further as details of Haye's behaviour in the Savannah Scrub emerged. Seann Walsh, another contestant, was particularly critical of Haye, expressing his disapproval of Haye's indifference towards Callard's plight. Walsh's inquiries revealed the depth of Haye's influence in the selection process, where he had made the decisive call to send Callard to the less favorable camp. The situation reached a boiling point when the camps were eventually united. Haye was confronted by his fellow contestants over his actions, with Beverley pointing out that she was not happy with him. Adam Thomas also chimed in, warning Haye to steer clear of Gemma as well, given the context. The group, aware of the public's perception, saw fit to make Haye aware of the potential consequences. In an attempt to lighten the mood and avoid a continuing hostile environment, Seann Walsh interjected with a humorous comment, suggesting a playful response to the situation rather than escalating the tension further. His attempt at levity and the attempts of other camp members to portray Haye's actions as the result of his competitive drive as a sportsman were perhaps aimed at mitigating the negativity surrounding Haye.\The reunion of the two camps saw Haye facing direct questioning about his choices and their impact on his fellow competitors. Beverley Callard, upon entering the main camp, directly addressed Haye, indicating her dissatisfaction with his treatment of her. Other contestants added to the growing pressure, with comments from Adam Thomas and Seann Walsh. While Haye’s campmates attempted to contextualize his behaviour by referencing his competitive nature as a former sportsman, the initial impact of his actions remained. The events underscored the contrast in experiences and the ensuing discord. These actions, stemming from a seemingly simple decision about the trial, quickly transformed into a significant source of contention within the competition. The incident highlighted the dynamics of the competition, the personal impact of choices, and the varied reactions of the contestants, both individually and collectively. It served as a reminder of how seemingly minor decisions can have wide-ranging repercussions in a high-pressure environment, especially one as heavily influenced by public opinion as I'm A Celebrity. This situation reveals the complexity of navigating relationships under the scrutiny of television cameras





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